Chael Sonnen says Tyson Fury's retirement announcement reminds him of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chael Sonnen recently drew a comparison between Tyson Fury and Khabib Nurmagomedov, discussing both combat sports superstars' retirement from their respective disciplines.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed Fury's retirement. The former UFC fighter seemingly believes that 'The Gypsy King' is setting up a big bout down the line, adding that comeback fights are massive events.

“Well, I guess Tyson Fury’s done. He says that he’s retiring from boxing. And I gotta tell you, you’ll never have a bigger fight than your comeback fight. Not your first main event fight, not your first televised fight, not even a title fight. Your biggest fight will be a comeback fight. You cannot have a comeback fight unless you leave first.”

To prove his point, Chael Sonnen brought up the case of Tom Brady, who returned to the NFL just 40 days after retiring. Brady even had a parade in his honor after announcing his retirement, which according to Sonnen, made NFL fans look like fools after the American legend returned.

Sonnen also cited the case of undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In his post-fight interview at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov said that he promised his mother that he would not fight without his late father in his corner.

According to Sonnen, Fury is a man of his word just like Nurmagomedov. However, there is always a chance that either of them will change their minds.

“But there’s something about the way that Fury is going out and there’s also something about the way that Fury has lived his life that just reminds me of Khabib. You can just take certain people at their word, right? It’s different for them, their word is their bound type. Everybody has the right to change their mind. Khabib could come back, you don’t call him a liar.”

Potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup to be contested under a hybrid ruleset

Francis Ngannou made a surprise in-ring appearance after Tyson Fury’s victory over Dillian Whyte last Saturday. Both combat sports superstars suggested that their potential, much-discussed fight could be contested under a hybrid ruleset.

During his appearance on The Schmozone podcast, Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper proposed the rules for this crossover superfight:

"Boxing fight... 8 ounce MMA gloves in a cage. Not have to be an octagon, has to be a cage... Make it a boxing fight, but you can clinch."

