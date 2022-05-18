"That put a lot of pressure" - Chael Sonnen on Sean O'Malley saying Max Holloway will lose GOAT status if Alexander Volkanovski beats him a third time

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway are expected to collide yet again at UFC 276 in July.

Chael Sonnen feels that Sean O'Malley has put a lot of added pressure on Holloway by claiming that 'Blessed' will no longer be regarded as the featherweight GOAT if he loses to the champion in their upcoming trilogy fight.

The pair have fought each other twice in the past, with Alexander Volkanovski emerging victorious via unanimous and split decisions, respectively.

According to O'Malley, if Holloway ends up losing the trilogy fight, he'll lose GOAT status at 145 pounds. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O'Malley said:

"I mean, if Max loses, he’s 0 and 3 against Volk. That’s crazy. That’s wild. Think about it. Like, that would, I mean, Max is considered one of the GOATs, one of the best of all time. But if he loses to Volk, whether, I mean, it doesn’t matter how he loses, doesn’t have the two fights previously. They say he’s 0 and 3. You can’t consider him one of the greatest, on paper."

Although he doesn't necessarily agree with O'Malley's take, Sonnen admits that going 0-3 down to Volkanovski will negatively affect Holloway's legacy in the division.

He also claimed that there will be added pressure on 'Blessed' to win the fight to salvage his GOAT status. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"Sean was just speaking matter of fact. You can't lose to the same same guy three times. That put a lot of pressure, it really did... For the guys on the extreme short list to be GOAT or moreover that are recognized as the GOAT, that's something very special that they want, something very special that they're clinging to now."

Alexander Volkanovski explains what will establish him as the featherweight GOAT

Alexander Volkanovski believes he'll achieve GOAT status in the featherweight division if he manages to beat Max Holloway in their upcoming trilogy fight.

Despite being 2-0 up against the Hawaiian, the Australian regards him as one of the best fighters on the planet and believes a third win against the former champion will establish him as the greatest of all time in the division.

Alexander Volkanovski is going to be the greatest featherweight champion of all time. Mr. Morale @MMATeaTalk If Alexander Volkanovski end up beating Max Holloway pretty handily.

If he manages to get past Holloway at UFC 276, Volkanovski is eyeing a potential move to the lightweight division to fight for champ-champ status in the UFC.

During a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 33-year-old said that he wants to become a two-division champion to further his legacy and make more money.

