Chael Sonnen shares intriguing theory on Jon Jones' payout for potential Tom Aspinall fight: "Jon doesn't hold any of the records"

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently touched on Jon Jones' financial demands to fight Tom Aspinall in the much-anticipated heavyweight title unification bout.

Since defending the interim belt in July last year, Aspinall has continued his campaign for a potential fight against 'Bones.' However, Jones has remained dismissive, asserting that he would only consider a fight with the Englishman if he were financially compensated.

Speaking about Jones' achievements in a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen said:

"Because Jon did have a very big number, and my sources tell me the same thing. The UFC said, 'okay.' But one of the problems with that, no fighter ever, and there's not an exception. you can go through all their numbers. Coming off a victory, fights for less in their next fight than they did in that fight."

He added:

"Jon doesn't have two fights out there. He doesn't have three fights that people would be excited about. John doesn't hold any of the records. He's got no PPV, no live gate, no t-shirt, he has zero records. And it wasn't a matter of Conor came in and beat it, Jon never had them."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen claims fans are losing interest in Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

In a recent Instagram Live, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight, with no official date. However, Chael Sonnen recently claimed that the fans are losing interest in the heavyweight unification bout.

In the aforementioned interview, Sonnen said:

"This fight isn't getting headlines anymore. I don't think that's anything to do with the UFC and their abilities. My own hypothesis is the audience is not convinced they're gonna get it. They don't want to get excited, they don't want to hear about it anymore because they just don't believe we can get that fight to the ring. Whether I'm right on that guess or not, I am right and I can prove it by numbers that this fight is losing steam."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

