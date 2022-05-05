Chael Sonnen shares which UFC 274 title fight he believes is being "under-promoted" by the promotion 

Chael Sonnen recently stated that the women's strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274 is the most underrated bout of the pay-per-view.

Namajunas and Esparza are set to collide in a rematch at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend. 'The Bad Guy' feels that the fight is being under-promoted. Here's what Sonnen said while speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I love it. Ariel, there's never been a title fight in 2022 but quite possibly in history as under-promoted, as under-exposed as this one. But then it becomes the question, why are they doing it? Then you've all the conspirators come out, why would they do that?"

Sonnen then went on to say that not many people know the two have fought before. He added that despite being a huge fight fan himself, it wasn't until a week ago that he found out about the bout:

"A lot of people don't understand... there's a [previous match between them] that was won by Carla and by the way it was not a competitive first match. It was Carla by a lot. And Carla at the top of the poster is not the name power that Rose is, at least of right now. I don't know why this one's going under the radar. I am a huge fight fan and I found out eight days ago that this was even happening right now. In all fairness, I have never seen a title fight as under-glamorized as this one."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk to Ariel Helwani:

Chael Sonnen does not like the matchup between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

A massive lightweight fight is set to go down on the main card of UFC 274 as Michael Chandler faces Tony Ferguson. However, Chael Sonnen is not on board with the matchmaking on this occasion:

"I don't love the match for a number of reasons. I don't know where either guy goes from here... I don't know why this match is happening."

The No.5-ranked Chandler will enter the clash on the back of a two-fight losing streak. The No.7-ranked Ferguson is on a three-fight skid at the moment.

Despite their recent rocky runs, both fighters remain two of the biggest stars in the 155lbs division. Fans are excited for the clash this weekend.

