"The ultimate technician the sport has" - Chael Sonnen shocked Dominick Cruz is a 2:1 underdog against 'Chito' Vera

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz faces surging contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera on Saturday, August 13. 'The Dominator' is currently ranked No.8 in the division, while Vera is ranked fifth. Both men have title aspirations and hope to secure a title shot, or at the very least, a title eliminator after winning this fight.

As per Oddschecker, Vera is a -225 favorite, while Cruz is a +180 underdog. This came as a surprise to former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' seemed shocked that someone as formidable as Dominick Cruz would be a 2:1 underdog against 'Chito' Vera.

Although Vera is on a surging streak, going 8-2 in his last ten outings with seven finishes, Cruz is bantamweight royalty. Speaking on an episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen said:

"Dominick Cruz is a 2.5:1 dog... I assumed Dom would be the favorite... This is a cage fighter [Vera] against possibly the ultimate technician the sport has or possibly ever has had. It's a very different matchup... you got a 50-50 split, but this becomes a tough guy contest."

Sonnen asserted that Cruz would win the first round against 'Chito' and stated that if one was betting on Vera, they should bet on the Ecuadorian to win via finish. He continued:

"You got Dominick Cruz as a 2.5:1 underdog? On home soil? I mean, Dominick Cruz practically created the five round club and now he's being questioned if he can hold up... Ultimately this is going to turn into a brawl; does 'Chito' have an answer for the movement of Dominick Cruz? Very few people do... very hard to get a decision on Dom..."

Sonnen picked Cruz to emerge victorious via decision in this weekend's main event of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz, which is set to take place on Cruz's home turf in San Diego, California.

Dominick Cruz sees 'Chito' Vera bout as a title fight

In a recent appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cruz gave some of his thoughts on the upcoming contest against Vera. The former bantamweight champion stated that because it's a five-round main event, he views it as a title fight:

"When you're fighting five rounds, it's a title fight. Three rounds is not a title fight, so it's simple. When you move to a five-round fight and you're facing a top-five contender, that's the highest level of sport. Any of the top five could be champion at any given moment, so you’ve always got to be ready to adjust and that's what I'm facing and that's what I'm at right now and I love it."

'The Dominator' knows he will have to play it smart and rely on his experience in the upcoming bout. Vera is explosive and likes to look for a finish, while the former champion is a technical fighter with some of the most unique footwork and movement in the sport.

This contest will surely have the fans on the edge of their seats. This was further proved in a recent interaction when both fighters claimed they were "ready to die."

