"That's crazy" - Chael Sonnen shocked that Israel Adesanya is a 4-1 favorite over Jared Cannonier for UFC 276

Chael Sonnen is shocked that bookmakers regard Israel Adesanya as an overwhelming favorite heading into 'The Last Stylebender's upcoming title defense against Jared Cannonier. Cannonier and Adesanya are set to fight for the middleweight title at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the fight, Adesanya is being regarded as an overwhelming +420 (4-1) favorite to successfully defend the title on the night. The assumption that the Nigerian-born Kiwi will have an easy night at the office against a dangerous knockout artist like Cannonier has left 'The American Gangster' stumped.

Although he's leaning towards Adesanya winning the fight, Sonnen believes it's crazy to peg him as a 4-1 favorite. The former UFC fighter believes it'll be a tightly contested fight. Sonnen explained that Adesanya's immense popularity is the only reason he's a 4-1 favorite against a dangerous fighter like Cannonier.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Izzy is a plus 420 [favorite]. That's crazy in my opinion. I lean towards Adesanya but four to one, what are you talking about? I feel like this is a major case of perception being a reality. Who is the bigger name? Without question Adesanya but this follows our sport all the time and boxing is just as guilty. When you have a guy that's twice as popular, he goes into a fight as a two to one favorite every time. If a guy is three times more popular, he goes into [the fight as] a three [to one favorite]. You've got Izzy at four to one..."

Watch the video below:

Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya will easily put away Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya's City Kickboxing Gym teammate Dan Hooker believes that the Nigerian-born Kiwi will make quick work of Jared Cannonier just as he did with Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

Hooker claimed that Cannonier is simply a striker with great power in his hands. Hooker pointed out that Adesanya has always done well against fellow strikers and it requires much more than just prolific striking to defeat the reigning champ.

He added that Cannonier doesn't have a very good ground game and will find it hard to take Adesanya down or submit him during the fight. During an interview with LowKickMMA, Hooker said:

"I think it’s a silly fight. I think he’s [Israel Adesanya] gonna wipe the floor with him [Jared Cannonier]... Let’s be real about the situation like. Does he have takedowns? Not really. Does he have like good submissions – like a scrambling, wrestling game like, no he doesn’t. He’s got to stand. He’s a muscle-bound striker… Show me a muscle-bound striker that has ever done good against Israel."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far