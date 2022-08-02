This is why Dana White doesn't get involved - Chael Sonnen slams boxing community's "disgusting" behavior of supporting Hasim Rahman Jr. instead of Jake Paul

Chael Sonnen pointed out that the whole Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. hullabaloo is a perfect example of why Dana White isn't involved with boxing promotion.

The former UFC middleweight star recently chimed in on the boxing community's reaction to the fight falling apart. During an episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"I wouldn't even be talking to you if it wasn't for the defense of the boxing community [for Rahman]. You wonder why Dana White is not gonna jump in there with tens of millions of dollars changing the community, changing multiple athletes' and trainers' and their teams' and their families' lives. That's not gonna happen now."

Sonnen proceeded to slam the boxing community for taking Rahman Jr.'s side over Paul's. The bout was nixed after the son and namesake of the former boxing heavyweight champ pulled out due to weight mismanagement issues.

Rahman Jr. later claimed that he was willing to take the fight and receive the penalties, which would only leave him with a $5,000 minimum payout. By doing so, Rahman Jr. basically forfeited his monetary incentives, while giving himself a massive advantage against Paul in the fight.

According to Sonnen, Rahman Jr.'s explanation was ridiculous. He even made a colorful analogy to describe the boxer's plan to "rig" the contract:

"If a guy goes and robs a bank and he knows that for the million dollars he can steal, he's going to do seven years in prison. If he takes the million dollars and says, 'I'm willing to do the seven years in prison, let me have the million dollars.' No, they're gonna take the money back and you're going to prison."

Chael Sonnen backs Jake Paul over Hasim Rahman Jr.

Chael Sonnen shut down fan sentiment that Jake Paul was to blame for the cancelation of the fight.

The former three-time UFC title challenger is convinced that members of the boxing community were fixated on wanting to see Paul fail and that they failed to recognize logic.

Sonnen pointed out that Rahman Jr. breached the contract in the first place. He added that the situation was out of Paul's control as the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) would not have sanctioned the bout unless Rahman Jr. made the weight threshold.

