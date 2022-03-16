"Those sons of b****** might as well arm wrestle" - Chael Sonnen slams "knuckleheads" Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen has expressed his frustration and slammed Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou over their stipulations to fight each other.

Ngannou and Fury have both expressed their desire to face each other under different rules. 'The Gypsy King' suggested that they fight under boxing rules with UFC gloves. 'The Predator' then replied that they should fight with boxing gloves under MMA rules.

In an episode of The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Chael Sonnen said:

"These two knuckleheads could put their heads together and form a rock pile... If Fury is telling us, I'm not putting my record on the line, I'm not putting my family's lineage of three different generations on the line... we're gonna do something different. Well, those sons of b****** might as well arm wrestle."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Ngannou vs. Fury below:

Sonnen also expressed frustration at the two men for not being serious enough to sacrifice or put anything on the line. Furthermore, 'The American Gangster' opined that the fighters need to stand up for their respective sports, and that they shouldn't be making changes to the rules as they see fit. He feels the fans will not care about the fight if they do that.

Francis Ngannou's deal with the UFC is also hanging in the air with the Cameroonian wanting more money and a clause allowing him to pursue boxing bouts.

Dana White insists Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is not in "same f****** universe" as McGregor vs. Mayweather

Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou facing Tyson Fury is not similar to Conor McGregor facing Floyd Mayweather.

Ngannou’s current contract with the promotion expires in 2022 and WBC heavyweight champion Fury insists a fight with the Cameroonian is already set for 2023 in Las Vegas.

When asked whether McGregor’s crossover bout with Mayweather set a precedent for the UFC to co-promote a fight between Ngannou and Fury, White insisted the two fights are not comparable. He told talkSPORT.com:

"That fight [Ngannou vs. Fury] is nowhere near the same f****** universe as Mayweather vs. McGregor. Mayweather and McGregor is the biggest pay-per-view of all time.”

Despite Fury’s insistence on the bout not doing the UFC's relationship with Ngannou any favors, White admits he cannot help but love ‘The Gypsy King’.

