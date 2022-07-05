Alex Pereira will face "no threat of a takedown" from Israel Adesanya, says Chael Sonnen

'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya put his money where his mouth was at UFC 276 when he retained his middleweight championship against 'The Killa Gorilla' at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not much time has passed since UFC 276, and Adesnanya already has his next opponent lined up for him in up-and-comer Alex Pereira. MMA analyst Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Israel Adesanya will avoid attempting a takedown on 'Poatan' during their fight.

Before taking the middleweight by storm, Adesanya had a rich career as a kickboxer, during which he faced Alex Pereira twice. Sonnen spoke on his channel and admitted that this third match will be nothing less than a classic, given the history between the two fighters.

"There will be no threat of a takedown for [Alex] Pereira when he takes on [Israel] Adesanya. It's an interesting match. I would not be the best to speak on two pure kickboxers who are re-matching for the third time. They are in a rematch of two kickboxing matches, but they are doing [the fight] in MMA."

When 'The Last Stylebender' and 'Poatan' met for the first time in April 2016, the Brazilian won the bout with a unanimous decision, something which Adesanya disagrees with to this day.

The rematch took place in 2017. During the match, Israel Adesanya unleashed an attack on Pereira, only for the bout to end when the Brazilian landed a brutal left hook knockout to end the fight.

You can watch Sonnen's take on Adesanya vs. Pereira below:

Israel Adesanya claims that he will cure the 'TikTok' memories of the fans against Alex Pereira

Soon after his win against Cannonier, Adesanya told the world that he has eyes set on Pereira. In an interview with McKenzie Pavacich, 'The Last Stylebender' talks about his rematch against his old rival inside the octagon.

"That's the fight, that's the next fight. I like the fact that people, you know, we live in the TikTok era, 15-second memories, so yeah I'm going to use that to my advantage."

The world is getting increasingly ready for this bout, while the fighters are surely pumped to put an end to this long rivalry in their first fight against one another inside the octagon.

