Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen has a new opponent in mind for Tony Ferguson now that it's almost certain that the fight against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has fallen through.

Since the past few weeks, there's been widespread speculation about a blockbuster matchup between top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson at the upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view on October 24. However, the fight is now unlikely to come to fruition because the UFC couldn't strike a deal with Poirier regarding the latter's purse for the fight.

“The UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN. “I will not be fighting on October 24. I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that. I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right.”

Although Poirier couldn't agree terms with the promotion for the fight against Tony Ferguson, he said that he was still keen on fighting "El Cucuy" at a later date if his demands are met. However, UFC President Dana White subsequently squashed the idea by announcing that he is working on “another fight” instead for Tony Ferguson.

Chael Sonnen has an opponent in mind for Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen has an alternate matchup in mind for Tony Ferguson. While discussing potential opponents for Tony Ferguson in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen revealed he wants to see Dan Hooker replace Dustin Poirier.

What About Tony Ferguson vs Dan Hooker? https://t.co/Ol6n02X377 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 15, 2020

“I think you have a couple of likely suspects. Dan Hooker. Dan Hooker versus Tony Ferguson.”

Sonnen later explained why he feels Hooker deserves the chance to fight Tony Ferguson:

“We’re in a sport in a space that is about being given an opportunity. You are given nothing else in this sport except an opportunity. Could you imagine Hooker goes out there, he comes up short against Poirier, Poirier doesn’t want the opportunity [against Ferguson] for whatever reason, Hooker goes and takes it. Hooker ends up getting the opportunity even though he lost his previous match, because the guy that won the match doesn’t want it. That’s the way sports work. If you are in a tournament and you don’t show up to the mat, there is now a forfeit and that other person will move on.”