Chael Sonnen suggests a rapper former UFC star would like after latter's Drake "has robbed a living" claim

Chael Sonnen recently offered a music suggestion to former UFC title challenger Darren Till after he made a bold claim regarding rapper Drake.

Till last appeared in the UFC in December last year, where he came up short against Dricus du Plessis. The defeat meant 'The Gorilla' had lost five of his last six bouts. He then asked for his release from his contract, which was accepted.

Since his hiatus from MMA, Till has continued his endeavors in cryptocurrency as well as working to set up his own fight promotion. The Liverpudlian has also recently reminded fans about his bold and outlandish personality, which has seen him criticize Grammy award-winning rapper Drake.

According to Till, the Canadian rap star is stealing a living and has no "talent." He wrote on X:

"I’m gonna say something I’ve thought for a while and I don’t think anyone will agree with me but that drake fella has robbed a living, I just don’t know his talent is. His songs all sound the same and so do his lyrics. Same as that ginger tw*t Ed Sheeran."

Fan-favorite veteran Chael Sonnen opted to chime in on Darren Till's comments, where he encouraged the British fighter to listen to Jay-Z. Sonnen wrote:

"Google a guy called Jay-Z. You'll like."

Chael Sonnen criticizes Nina Agdal for lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Chael Sonnen has defended Dillon Danis after stating that he believes Nina Agdal's lawsuit against 'El Jefe' is attention-seeking.

Since Danis was announced to face Logan Paul in boxing, the Bellator star has opted to troll his opponent and his fiancee by regularly sharing photographs on social media of Agdal with her former partners. After being the subject of trolling for a number of months, Agdal has opted to file a lawsuit and restraining order against Danis.

Weighing in on the situation was Chael Sonnen, who criticized Agdal for her actions. According to 'The Bad Guy', the lawsuit is a strange move which has been done to fill her ego:

"I don't know his fiancee's name... but she's got an incredibly healthy ego to think anybody cares, nobody cares... She is not a fixture in this at all... She is trying to assert herself. She is now announcing that she'll be coming to the fight. There is nothing about this that isn't attention-seeking."

Sonnen added:

"And any hurt feelings she's pretending to have... is because she's so glued to social media. It's not real, that's a massive character flaw... The only thing out of bounds as regards to this fight is the lawsuit. That's a terrible thing to do to somebody who is partners with your fiance."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments here (4:54):