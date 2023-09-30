"A massive character flaw" - Chael Sonnen rips into Nina Agdal's 'hurt feelings' and case against Dillon Danis 

UFC legend Chael Sonnen believes Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, suing Dillon Danis is pure attention seeking. Danis has been engaged in a troll fest against Agdal en route to his upcoming boxing match against Paul.

Amidst the smear campaign against her, the Danish model filed a lawsuit against 'El Jefe' earlier this month and eventually got a restraining order against him.

'The Bad Guy,' however, sees Agdal's lawsuit as an absurd move against her fiance's opponent. During a recent segment of his YouTube channel, the 46-year-old ripped into the model. He explained the rationale behind his criticism, saying:

"I don't know his fiancee's name... but she's got an incredibly healthy ego to think anybody cares, nobody cares... She is not a fixture in this at all... She is trying to assert herself. She is now announcing that she'll be coming to the fight. There is nothing about this that isn't attention-seeking."

Sonnen added:

"And any hurt feelings she's pretending to have... is because she's so glued to social media. It's not real; that's a massive character flaw... The only thing out of bounds as regards to this fight is the lawsuit. That's a terrible thing to do to somebody who is partners with your fiance."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:54):

Paul vs. Danis will be the co-main event of Misfit Boxing's Prime Card, headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury. The event is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

Chael Sonnen believes Logan Paul is to blame if his fight with Dillon Danis falls through

Chael Sonnen believes Logan Paul will be solely to blame if Dillon Danis is forced to pull out of their influencer boxing clash.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' hinted that Paul's fiancee's lawsuit against 'El Jefe' might complicate things ahead of the fight, even to the extent of Dillon Danis backing out from the event:

"If the Dillon-Logan fight doesn't happen, I do blame Logan, to an extent. I don't think anybody is going to go into [a] conflict where you are guaranteed resolution and not be guaranteed the resolution. "

He added:

"And then what do you do? You go through a court system, and you got to give the money that you got in your purse back to the same family that wrote you the check in the first place? The whole thing is very weird."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (3:08):