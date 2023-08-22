When is Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis? Check out date and time for the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and India

Logan Paul is set to fight Dillon Danis in a boxing match that has been a long time coming. Here's everything you need to know about the fight.

The pair have been talking trash to each other online for years now and ahead of their fight, Danis has amped up the trash talk to a whole new level. This is a fight with a lot of bad blood in it and it is set to take place on the Prime Card organized by KSI.

The fight will take place on October 14 in Manchester, England and will be another collaboration between Misfits Boxing and DAZN.

Let's delve into the details of the fight:

Date: October 14, 2023 (US and UK), October 15 (India and Australia)

Location: AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Time: Main card - 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT (USA and Canada)

7 p.m. BST (UK and Ireland)

4 a.m. AEST (Australia)

11:30 p.m. IST, October 14 (India)

Main event:

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT (USA and Canada)

10 p.m. BST (UK and Ireland)

7 a.m. AEST (Australia)

2:30 a.m. IST, October 15 (India)

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis press conference ends without a face-off

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were present at the Prime Card press conference which was held in London today. The pair had a face-to-face interview with DAZN Boxing before the press conference. However, their onstage face-off did not take place and Dillon Danis has blamed 'The Maverick' for the same, calling him out for it on Twitter saying:

"I wanted a face off with Logan Paul he called it off in fear of his life and got me escorted out meet anywhere in London p**sy."

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis brought the mind games to the press conference as well. He wore a hat that was similar to the one Logan Paul wore in his infamous Japan video. Danis also spoke about Paul's fiance in the press conference and continued taking shots at their engagement the entire time. The press conference came to an end when John Fury tore up the set after he was tired of the trash-talking.

This could be another possible reason why the face-off between Danis and Logan Paul was called off, so as to not risk any other such physical altercation.