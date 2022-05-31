"I didn't think it was a robbery" - Chael Sonnen surprised that Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira scoring debate is still going on

Chael Sonnen is surprised that the debate around Ketlen Vieira's controversial win over Holly Holm continues to wage on over a week after their main-event fight.

Speaking on a recent episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Holm's split decision loss to Vieira.

"We are a week later and this discussion is still going on. It surprises me. I didn't think it was a robbery. I didn't think anybody thought it was a robbery. Not to mention, the judges didn't all see it for Vieira. It was a split decision. One judge thought that Holly had it. Seems like it's a very close fight. Nobody's saying it's a robbery, it's a broad stroke, by the way. But there is a consensus that Holly won the fight. That is something I agree with. But how come this conversation is still going on?"

Later in the episode, Sonnen stated that a group of administrators and announcers are allegedly going to set up a meeting to discuss the subject. The MMA analyst also pointed out that the alleged meeting wouldn't likely be a fruitful one considering that the rules are ultimately set by the commission at the direction of the executive director, who wouldn't be part of this discussion.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira scoring debate below:

Vieira took the split-decision win as two judges scored the fight 48-47 in her favor. The third judge scored it 48-47 for the former champion. Holly Holm's loss to Vieira has also given rise to discussions around the introduction of the open scoring debate in MMA.

Ketlen Vieira calls for title shot after win over Holly Holm

Ketlen Vieira's latest performance at UFC Vegas 55 marked her second consecutive win over a former women's bantamweight champion. Her first win came over Miesha Tate via unanimous decision last November.

Vieira now looks set to get her first crack at the 135-pound gold, held by Julianna Pena. During her post-fight-octagon interview, the Brazilian petitioned for a shot at the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title fight, which takes place July 30. 'Fenomeno' said:

"Listen Dana [White], listen Sean [Shelby], listen Mick [Maynard] - I’m the next champion in the bantamweight division. I’m next, I’m ready, I’m here!"

Catch Ketlen Vieira's post-fight octagon interview below:

Vieira will be closely watching the upcoming women's bantamweight title bout between reigning champion Julianna Pena and former titleholder Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. The two fighters will meet in a rematch from their original bout, which took place last December. The fight saw Pena pull off the biggest upset of her MMA career when she submitted 'The Lioness' in the second round.

