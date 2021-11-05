"Conor can't be expected to return better than he left" - Chael Sonnen suspects Conor McGregor may suffer the same fate as Ronda Rousey

Chael Sonnen recently discussed Conor McGregor's return to the octagon.

In his most recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen mentioned why 'The Notorious' cannot be expected to come off any better than when he left. He believes so as the superstar has been out of the octagon for quite some time now.

Chael Sonnen said:

" Conor cannot be expected to return better than he left. That would defy every rule of basic logic that a human being has. You don't get better at something by not doing it. You don't get better at something by not practicing... You get better at something being forced on the sidelines because you have an injury."

Sonnen talked about how Conor can end up in a situation like Ronda Rousey. He said:

"So if we try to put Conor right back in there in a very meaningful fight against any of the top guys, we're asking for too much and we're going to make Conor a victim of his own success. Exactly what happened to Ronda."

Further, the 'American Gangstar' also compared McGregor to UFC Hall of Famer and former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Sonnen mentioned that Rousey fell prey to her own success despite being an excellent fighter and believes that the same would happen to McGregor.

Chael Sonnen claimed that the Irishman is already a champion and he doesn't need to prove that. Sonnen was of the view that all McGregor needs to do is to prove that he is better than the fighter he is fighting with.

Sonnen also mentioned that it would make no sense if Conor McGregor tried to matchup with Dustin Poirier. He believes Poirier is already the champion as Dustin Poirier has proven twice in his last two bouts with McGregor.

However, Sonnen suggested a fight between Conor McGregor and Paul Felder would be more interesting.

Chael Sonnen said:

"There is other matches that you could do where all of a sudden you can make up some ground with Conor. Man, I'll throw a name at you. Paul Felder. Paul Felder is retired... If Paul Felder came back for Conor McGregor he would lock down into an eight-week trainning the same as Conor's going to do. Its going to be even. And they're gonna go out and have a match...together that makes a lot of sense."

Chael Sonnen later concluded that Conor McGregor should be a fighter like Chris Whitman. He should prove to himself that he can fight and get up and push himself, just like Whitman.

Catch Chael Sonnen's latest episode of Conor McGregor here:

Conor McGregor shows off his impressive physique via social media

Following his loss to Dustin Poirier back in July, Conor McGregor is all set for a comeback fight in december.

McGregor is rumored to be competing in a charity wheelchair boxing match. The exact details of which are yet to be announced by the former UFC welterweight champion.

Check out Conor Mcgregor's latest look:

