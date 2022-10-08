"What kind of a gangster uses a towel? I gave up towel in 1999" - Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal's recent beach photo and it's hilarious

Chael Sonnen wasn't impressed with the caption of Jorge Masvidal's recent Twitter post. 'Gamebred' shared a photo of himself on the social networking platform with a surfboard in hand. The UFC 'BMF' champion wrote:

"Life’s a beach ….. Don’t forget your towel 🌊🏄🏽‍♂️🌴 #youngla"

In a short video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen went on a hilarious rant and ridiculed Masvidal for his "towel" statement. 'The American Gangster' asserted that it isn't befitting for a gangster to use a towel, before claiming that he hasn't used one since 1999.

Sonnen also reacted to the first part of the caption, "life's a beach," stating that life is the exact opposite:

"What? Life's a beach? First off, no, no, it's not. Actually not true at all. It's the opposite of truth. Don't forget your towel? What kind of a gangster uses a towel? I gave up a towel in 1999. I have not used a towel since 1999 because I'm too godda*n macho for them."

Watch Chael Sonnen rant about Masvidal's Twitter post below:

Who will Jorge Masvidal fight next?

Jorge Masvidal has been calling for a fight with former double-weight champion Conor McGregor for months now. However, it appears that 'Gamebred' has turned his attention to welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The 'BMF' champion also expressed confidence in becoming the 170lbs titleholder after falling twice to former divisional king Kamaru Usman in their championship bouts.

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon

A fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards would certainly be an intriguing one. However, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon as Usman is expected to meet 'Rocky' in a trilogy bout next.

According to online reports and rumors, it seems highly likely that Masvidal will take on Gilbert Burns in his next UFC appearance.

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight skid. The 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Colby Covington last time out at UFC 272 in March earlier this year. Prior to that loss, 'Gamebred' lost back-to-back title bouts against former champion Kamaru Usman through 2020-21. His last win inside the octagon came against Nate Diaz in late 2019.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev and is 1-2 in his last three bouts.

Poll : 0 votes