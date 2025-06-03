Chael Sonnen talks trying to bury the hatchet with Valentina Shevchenko, explains turning down shooting invite

Chael Sonnen spoke recently about his ongoing feud with Valentina Shevchenko and his attempts to put it to rest.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen told 'Bullet' to be a heel and allow herself to be more authentic during the build-up of her fights. In response to this, Shevchenko was puzzled and simply asked the UFC Hall of Famer to meet and shoot guns with her, to ease his tension.
In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen detailed why he declined the shooting range meeting with Shevchenko, and talked about how he had tried to make amends with her, saying:
"I have what's known in the legal world as Felony because I am what they call in society a criminal. So, I can't shoot the gun. So, I had to turn down... I thought that she was being kind to Chael. I actually went out this weekend, first time ever, I tried to do something for her. Generally, I would be a hater. I promoted her OnlyF**s page."
He added:
"I think 'The Bullet' and I are actually coming more together... I appreciated her addressing me. She's somebody that I have admired fight. She's a top 5 to have ever done it, not just women."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (42:11):
Chael Sonnen comes clean about holding any personal grudges against Valentina Shevchenko
Chael Sonnen has been vocal in his criticism of several current UFC fighters. However, he has emphasized that he does not hold any personal grudges against any of them, including Valentina Shevchenko.
In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, the UFC Hall of Famer sought to clarify this point, saying:
"When I look at Valentina... we have never had any fighter have as many title fights not on the [main event] as her. And that's not even a record that's even close. She's got that outdone, I think, by a factor of four. No one's even going to touch that. But, it's because she doesn't build a fight... All my encouragement, Ariel, has never been against her personally or her skills. I like those things." [44:06]