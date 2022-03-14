He looks like the cat that ate the canaries - Chael Sonnen taunts Islam Makhachev, explains why Conor McGregor is a star

Chael Sonnen recently taunts Islam Makhachev for his comments on Conor McGregor not being a true contender for a title fight.

Conor McGregor had recently unloaded on Makhachev on Twitter where he called him a 's**t stain" and said that he would defeat him easily.

Islam Makhachev then responded by saying that 'The Notorious' is never going to be the champion of the division again and is never going to be a true No.1 contender. The Dagestani fighter went on to say that McGregor is only going to come back and fight somebody for a whole bunch of money.

In the latest episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen had the following to say:

"Where we sit right now, we have three bonafiable stars - Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor - all have one thing in common, they didn't win their last fight, as a matter of fact they didn't win their last two but doesn't matter anymore. And Islam looks like the cat that ate the canaries....he thinks he's the smartest guy in the room."

Sonnen went on to state that although McGregor may not have the same drive now, he has done enough in his career to be deemed a massive success whereas Makhachev is still not there yet.

Islam Makhachev is not interested in anything other than a title shot for his next octagon appearance

Islam Makhachev doubled down on a title fight despite Dana White’s mandate.

White accused Makhachev of turning down a fight with Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 272 which resulted in Dana voicing his intentions to re-book the fight with Beniel Dariush for the Dagestani's next bout.

Makhachev was supposed to face Dariush in a potential No.1 contender bout at UFC Vegas 49 but 'Benny' pulled out with an injury and Islam ended up facing Bobby Green to earn a quick TKO victory in round one.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev responded to White’s recent comments regarding his next fight:

“I have no problem [fighting] him, but we have to fight for the title next. I don’t know who we have. Poirier? He lose many times. Chandler? Hooker? Tony Ferguson? RDA have four fights [with] two wins. And Gillespie, he [fought] one time [in] two years. Who [will] fight for the title?”

Makhachev has won 10 straight fights and Makhachev is still expected to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje in November in Abu Dhabi.

