"Just as real is red panty night" - Chael Sonnen explains why "BMF" Jorge Masvidal should go after the "golden goose" Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen recently uploaded a video addressed to Jorge Masvidal, offering 'Gamebred' some career advice of sorts.

Masvidal took to Twitter to declare his right to a shot at the welterweight crown next, following Leon Edwards' remarkable victory at UFC 278 over Kamaru Usman. 'Gamebred' and Edwards still have beef that originated three years ago.

Sonnen advised Masvidal to look to Conor McGregor as his next opponent, not Edwards. Labeling McGregor as the real "golden goose" of the UFC, 'The American Gangster' believes that Masvidal would be wise to look for a fight with the Irishman:

"It's important you understand that Jorge has a title, it really is. At least for me to make my point. No matter where you stand on that. It's important that you recognize the BMF was established and is currently held. Very important because, just as real is red panty night. The golden goose is still McGregor."

A quick look at McGregor's Instagram account will be enough for one to realize how much muscle mass he has put on, and that a return to lightweight seems unlikely.

Chael Sonnen thinks that Masvidal should seize the opportunity while he can, as no other welterweight is currently calling to fight McGregor, with their eyes fixed on Leon Edwards.

Chael Sonnen says that Edwards' kick is not 'greatest of all time'

Chael Sonnen offered up his opinion on the greatness of Leon Edwards' title-winning head kick. After it was declared "the greatest kick in history" by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Sonnen appeared on The MMA Hour and spoke to Ariel Helwani about the fight.

He had this to say regarding the kick:

"When you want to talk about the great kicks ever in history, I know this one is labeled No.1. I don't know if that's fully accurate. Like, just by example, technique-wise, Pete Williams vs. Mark Coleman would have been the perfect technique. If you want to talk dramatic factor... what [Gabriel] Gonzaga did to [Mirko] Cro Cop, largely because of the fall."

While this topic is subjective, Chael Sonnen has a well-rounded knowledge base to pull from. Whether you agree with him or not, the only certainty is that Leon Edwards' head kick was spectacular.

