"Floyd did not do his job" - Chael Sonnen speculates whether Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor can generate more hype than McGregor vs. Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul is what the fight fans want to see. MMA analyst Chael Sonnen recently confessed that he thinks that McGregor vs. Paul will do much better than McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather went toe-to-toe in a boxing match in a sold-out arena. The match garnered a lot of mainstream media attention. However, Sonnen thinks Jake Paul is much different from Mayweather in terms of trash talking.

The UFC veteran recently spoke on his podcast and talked about how Mayweather flopped when it came to trash talking during the build-up to the fight.

"Conor [McGregor] vs Floyd [Mayweather] was something special at that time. Do not forget [that] those guys sold out four arenas on two different continents, to watch a press conference.

"That was something interesting. And Floyd did not do his job there. Floyd was beat. Floyd went up there and stood there with the sunglasses on him and he tried to look cool and he took the lumps."

Sonnen then candidly noted that if Conor and Jake ever met in a press conference, then 'The Problem Child' wouldn't let 'The Notorious' walk all over him.

"That just isn't what [Jake] Paul would do. Those press conferences are filled to see those guys back-and-forth."

Jake Paul absolutely butchered Conor McGregor in a recent viral Twitter video

It all started when the Irishman took to his Twitter and took a dig at Paul by saying that he is a 'flop kid'. However, the 25-year-old boxer replied with a big rant about McGregor's personal life and low pay-per-view buyouts.

In the video, Paul is flying in his private jet and uploaded a video where he step-by-step decimated McGregor's shortcomings in previous years and compared his net worth to his.

“I’m a nobody, you say in this tweet. Well, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a f**king kid from Ohio. I really am a nobody, but this is where you fought your sixth fight [shows a video of Conor fighting]. There’s literally two people in the crowd. And this is where I’m gonna be fighting my sixth fight, Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. https://t.co/y9wbMhmWIs

Surely, the beef between the two fighters is heating up with every passing day. Would you like to see McGregor and Paul square off against each other in a fight?

