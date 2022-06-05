"Find nothing of value, then leave $20" - Chael Sonnen trolls former foe after Tito Ortiz's house faces burglary attempt

Chael Sonnen took a jab at Tito Ortiz following news that burglars broke into the former UFC champion's residence. As reported by TMZ on Twitter, the police are investigating a burglary case at the MMA legend’s home. Ortiz was absent during the incident, and it is unclear if possessions were taken from his real estate.

‘The American Gangster’ was quick to troll Ortiz. He responded to the Twitter post of the news with the following:

“Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz's house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs”

Chael Sonnen’s beef with Ortiz goes back to 2017 when the two fought at Bellator 170. In the lead-up to the bout, the two fighters traded verbal jabs on seemingly every single occasion.

The contest itself ended in controversial fashion, at least to Sonnen's eyes. He still claims that Ortiz tapped during a choke, but referee John McCarthy didn’t see it. The former UFC light heavyweight champion later submitted 'The Bad Guy' with a rear-naked choke.

Watch the finish to Sonnen vs. Ortiz in the video below:

Since then, Tito Ortiz's mishaps have become some of Sonnen’s favorite topics to discuss in his YouTube videos.

Chael Sonnen claimed that Tito Ortiz verbally tapped during their Bellator 170 fight

The controversy surrounding the fight between Sonnen and Ortiz still persists. However, fans are skeptical if Sonnen is genuine with his claims. 'The American Gangster' maintains that his opponent verbally tapped out at one point during the fight. This apparently led to Chael Sonnen's misjudgment of the situation and, consequently, his loss.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour following Bellator 170, Sonnen stated:

"You got to understand. He yelled, 'Tap!'… When a guy says stop, it’s one of the only codes we go by. So, I don’t know that I wouldn’t do that again. If a guy says stop, you stop.”

Watch Sonnen claim that Tito Ortiz verbally tapped during their fight:

'The American Gangster' admitted that he is fully aware that only the referee can stop the fight but there are some rules that fighters go by.

However, his claims were denounced by John McCarthy, who tweeted that Ortiz didn't say anything.

Big John McCarthy @JohnMcCarthyMMA twitter.com/robertv1018/st… Chael must have been listening to a different frequency then the rest of the world that night. Tito didn't say anything #AskBJM Chael must have been listening to a different frequency then the rest of the world that night. Tito didn't say anything #AskBJM twitter.com/robertv1018/st…

