"He is desperately trying to recapture something" - Chael Sonnen urges UFC fans to support Cody Garbrandt amid losing streak

Cody Garbrandt decided to move on from his losing streak at bantamweight by tackling a new division, flyweight, only to fall short yet again.

The 30-year-old has been constantly searching for a way to put himself back on track and rediscover what propelled him to the top of the 135-pound weight class back in 2016.

The journey has certainly been a trying one for Garbrandt and it has forced him to look for answers outside of his comfort zone. Former UFC star and now-MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, who is well aware of Garbrandt's recent struggles in the UFC, has urged fans to show some love to 'No Love'.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Cody doesn't have a whole bunch of options. You want to give him a hard time - he doesn't have a lot of options. Fight or not fight? What do you want to do? He's made it clear that he's going to fight. Accept it! For some guys, they'd be given their walk-in papers and it wouldn't even be a conversation. Make sure you understand, there are laurels here. 100 percent. This is a world champion who is desperately trying - that's what changing weight classes, doing whatever it takes, taking on all comers - he is desperately trying to recapture something. Let's get behind that. Let's not give Cody a hard time."

After Cody Garbrandt dethroned Dominick Cruz in an incredible championship-winning performance back in 2016, no one could have foreseen what would follow for the young talent.

The former bantamweight champion had an impressive 11-0 start in MMA. However, things only went downhill for 'No Love' after he captured the bantamweight title from 'The Dominator'.

Since winning the belt, Cody Garbrandt has competed in six UFC bouts. He's won just once, a victory which came against Raphael Assuncao in June 2020.

Cody Garbrandt wants to move back to bantamweight to "whoop" Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt has been involved in a war of words with rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley. The two fighters competed under the same roof at the UFC 269 pay-per-view last month and also had a face-off during the press conference.

During a recent episode of Rollin With the Homies, the former bantamweight champion expressed interest in moving back to bantamweight to put a beating on Sean O'Malley. Here's what Garbrandt said about 'Sugar':

“Sean O’Malley, I really want to whoop his a**. That’s a fight that is looming. Hopefully that’s possibly my next one. I want that fight so I would stay at 35 for that one. He might fight me now that I’m not in the rankings at 35 and he’s ranked. That would be a good fight.”

