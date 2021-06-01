Chael Sonnen wants to fight Jake Paul and set up a super showdown against Mike Tyson

Chael Sonnen has just joined a long list of combat athletes who have called out YouTube star Jake Paul.

Responding to a tweet by Ali Abdelaziz, Sonnen expressed his interest in fighting 'The Problem Child'.

My only condition is they MUST guarantee Mike. https://t.co/M01OQLBHnJ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 1, 2021

'The American Gangster' does have a condition that needs to be fulfilled in order for him to fight Paul. Sonnen said he wants a guarantee that, if he wins, he'll get to fight Mike Tyson next.

Sonnen reiterated the same demand in a video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"Bring me Mike [Tyson], I'll deliver myself for [Jake] Paul. Those are my terms."

Mike Tyson was last seen in the boxing ring in November 2020 when he took on fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. Although the fight ended in a split draw, Tyson was hailed as the winner by the majority of boxing fans.

Chael Sonnen didn't stop with his call-out of Jake Paul. He further claimed that he would beat Paul, Tyson and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, all on the same night.

I’ll beat Iron Mike, Jake Paul and T wood all in the same night with any rules they want. I’m in Ali. https://t.co/M01OQLBHnJ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 1, 2021

Jake Paul's next bout has been announced

BREAKING — Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/X0fwTnQppf — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 31, 2021

After putting Ben Askren to sleep in the very first round of their boxing match, Jake Paul will be returning to the ring, this time against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Askren and Woodley are friends and training partners. 'The Chosen One' will be out for revenge when he faces 'The Problem Child'.

The spark of a Paul vs. Woodley fight was lit when the latter got into an altercation with Paul and his teammate J'Leon Love backstage before Paul's fight with Askren.

Woodley, who ended his UFC career with a four-fight losing streak, called out Jake Paul after the pair's altercation.

The date for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley bout has not been announced yet, but it's safe to say a large number of people will be tuning in for the fight.

