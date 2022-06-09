Sean Brady versus Shavkat Rakhmonov - Chael Sonnen plays matchmaker for two undefeated 15-0 welterweights

Chael Sonnen recently suggested that the UFC should look to book a fight between undefeated welterweights Sean Brady and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Brady currently possesses an impressive record of 15-0. Rakhmonov has the same record. To add to that, the 27-year-old Kazakh has finished all of his fights so far, with eight TKO and seven submission wins. Sonnen believes it's a fascinating match-up in the welterweight division between the two up-and-comers. Here's what 'The Bad Guy' stated on his YouTube channel:

"I would just submit for you guys, a really interesting match would be Brady vs. Rakhmonov. The only thing Rakhmonov has against him is the only thing that Brady has against him. You guys simply don't know who he is right now. Rakhmonov has a beautiful record as well. I know Brady is 15-0. I think Rakhmonov is 15-0."

Sonnen further added that both Brady and Rakhmonov rely heavily on their grappling and cardio inside the octagon. This adds another additional layer of interest to the potential fight. Here's what Sonnen stated:

"If you did want to look at the match-up and you want to look at these two grappling-heavy guys that don't get tired and they're not afraid to compete, they expect to win, it's a very interesting match."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady:

Sean Brady is coming off a decision win against Michael Chiesa in his last fight in the UFC. He has made a total of five appearances in the promotion so far. Rakhmonov's latest win came via knockout against Carlston Harris in his third UFC fight.

What's next for Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady?

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to return on June 25. 'Nomad' will take on Neil Magny later this month at UFC Vegas 57. Rakhmonov is currently the No.15-ranked welterweight contender. Magny sits at the No.10 spot.

Meanwhile, Brady is not yet booked for his next fight. The 29-year-old last fought in November 2021. He currently sits at the No.9 spot in the 170lbs division.

Given Brady's form, fans have been expecting him to take on an elite level opponent next. He has been calling out Belal Muhammad for a while now. With another win or two, he might just break into the top 5 of the welterweight division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far