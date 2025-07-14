Chael Sonnen weighs in on Dricus du Plessis’ $10,000 challenge aimed at Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis and his coach, Morne Visser, who have challenged anyone to try to take down the UFC middleweight champion. Sonnen reflected on this with Khamzat Chimaev in mind.

'Stillknocks' and Chimaev are scheduled to face each other for the middleweight championship at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. The Chechen native is well-regarded for his wrestling prowess.

In a recent video on his Instagram, Sonnen discussed the possibility of 'Borz' defeating du Plessis without scoring any takedowns, saying:

"Dricus du Plessis has a $10,000 proposal for Chimaev: 'I'll give you $10,000 every time you can take me down.' So, what does a fight look like between Chimaev and Dricus if there's no takedowns? Are you completely certain that for Chimaev to win this fight, he must take him down?"

He added:

"But what if we put it in reverse? Chimaev can't take him down, that's what Dricus is saying is going to happen. Are we sure that Chimaev can't strike with him? Are you sure that in the absence of a takedown, Chimaev cannot beat Dricus du Plessis?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Former rival Robert Whittaker shares prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev both faced former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. 'Stillknocks' defeated Whittaker by TKO in UFC 290, while Chimaev secured a first-round submission victory over the Kiwi fighter at UFC 308.

In a recent interview with Main Event TV, Whittaker shared his prediction for the championship fight between du Plessis and Chimaev, saying:

"Honestly, I'd have to say Dricus would be a favorite. He probably is the favorite. I think I'm leaning towards Dricus. The whole thing can be summed up [as] Chimaev will take him down, will he finish him before he gets back up? That's the million-dollar question, because if he doesn't, if he doesn't finish him on the ground, I think he loses."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

