"Kamaru Usman is right there Khabib-esque" - Chael Sonnen wonders what evidence Leon Edwards has to claim the champion's body is breaking down

Chael Sonnen has questioned Leon Edwards' stance after his claims that the title fight against champion Kamaru Usman came at the "perfect time" as the champion's body is "beginning to break down."

In a recent episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen compared 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Furthermore, he labeled Edwards' statement as an "interesting" one ahead of the UFC 278 main event. Usman said:

"Kamaru Usman is right there Khabib-esque with controlling people against the fence. He would be able to use the fence to set up his takedown and stay in that position. That's the No.1 thing Team Leon has to worry about. Leon came out and this one statement affected the line at DraftKings. He said Kamaru Usman is at a spot in his career where his body is beginning to break down."

'The American Gangster' added:

"That's an interesting statement. Is it a fair statement? Kamaru Usman has had one injury in his career that has delayed him one time in his career. What evidence does Leon have? Is there somebody within Kamaru's camp or his general vicinity that is talking with Leon, that is telling or sharing [with] him? If they are, is it accurate information? It was a hell of a claim for Leon to make and it affected the line."

Sonnen added that Usman has a similar style to Nurmagomedov and his all-round improvements have helped him rise to the very top. However, with Leon's statement, the odds of the fight have changed, leaving many to believe that the Brit will put in a much stronger showing than in their first fight which he lost via unanimous decision.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Leon Edwards' statement below:

Leon Edwards feels in prime form ahead of rematch at UFC 278

Edwards hasn't fought since his victory over Nate Diaz last June but has trained intensively for his canceled fights against Tyron Woodley and Khamzat Chimaev.

The Brit believes that his loss to Usman back in 2015 helped him improve massively, giving him the chance to hone his skills further as he aims to win his first title in the UFC this Saturday in Utah.

Usman has been out for a lengthy duration himself, requiring surgery on a broken hand after retaining his welterweight title against Covington at UFC 268. The No.1-ranked pound-for-pound star now faces Edwards knowing a victory would equal Anderson Silva's record for most consecutive wins in the organization, while also strengthening his claim as the best welterweight of all time.

Watch Leon Edwards preview his UFC 278 title clash with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri below:

