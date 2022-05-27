He probably doesn't want to jinx it - Chael Sonnen wonders why Islam Makhachev is "notoriously quiet" about getting a title shot

Chael Sonnen recently offered his assessment of the silence that surrounds a potential super-fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. He surmised that Makhachev may be maintaining silence to avoid jinxing his shot at divisional gold.

In a video that he recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' discussed the prospects of a lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Oliveira, which is seemingly inching closer to fruition with the UFC brass pushing for it.

Chael Sonnen noted that although Khabib Nurmagomedov has called for a fight between Makhachev and Oliveira repeatedly, the fighters themselves haven't done a good job at selling themselves as eligible competitors.

"You would think you would hear more from [Islam Makhachev]. Islam is also notoriously quiet. He probably believes in something like the laws of attraction. He's probably got his fingers crossed somewhere. He probably somewhere doesn't want to jinx it... I don't know why I'm the only guy talking about [Makhachev vs. Oliveira] and then representatives of Islam talk about the fight, representatives of [Charles Oliveira] talk about the fight. I don't hear Charles talking about the fight. I don't hear Islam talk about fight."

Khabib Nurmagomedov on why he is promoting Islam Makhachev to compete against Charles Oliveira

In a recent interaction with MMA Underground's John Morgan, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed why he had been pushing for a fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira so passionately.

He cited Makhachev's recent record in the division as one of the biggest reasons behind making the title fight. Here's what 'The Eagle' had to say about his protege's prospects in a title fight against Oliveira:

"Of course I'm gonna promote him because he have 10 win streak, 10 win streak. He didn't lose more than seven years. He dominate with everybody, you know. It's like, who else? Charles vs. Islam. This is biggest fight in UFC today. Who else?"

Islam Makhachev boasts of a pro MMA record of 22-1. He is currently on a stunning streak of 10 wins since his first career loss back in October 2015 at the hands of Adriano Martins at UFC 192.

Over the course of his dominant run in the 155-lbs division, Makhachev has recorded wins over some big names in the promotion, including Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan, Thiago Moises and more.

