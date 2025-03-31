"Chama aura still in effect" - Fans abuzz as Alex Pereira catches up with the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez at UFC Mexico City

MMA fans were elated after witnessing Alex Pereira's meetup with the boxing legend, Julio Cesar Chavez, at the recently concluded UFC Mexico. Many of them opined that Pereira's recent loss didn't affect the way he carried himself.

Pereira started making headlines with his non-UFC activities after his victory against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Several social media posts showcased the Brazilian enjoying his time outside the octagon in various ways, including going for a trip to South Korea.

Pereira also became a regular face among UFC PPV audiences during this time, as he enjoyed both UFC 311 and UFC 312 from the audience seats. However, a recent Instagram post from @espnringside showcased that Pereira took to the Arena CDMX to enjoy UFC Mexico even after his loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

It also displayed Pereira's meetup and courtesy exchange with Julio Cesar Chavez, the retired three-weight division boxing champion from Mexico.

The comments section of the post exhibited that the fans were delighted after witnessing this meetup between the current UFC star and the former boxing icon. A few such comments read:

"Chama aura still in effect🔥"

"Incredible link up"

"Alex is humble. You can tell he appreciated being embraced by the legend"

"Chavez × Chama"

Check out some more reactions:

Fans react to @espnringside's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @espnringside on Instagram]

Alex Pereira debunked the greasing allegations put on him by Magomed Ankalaev and his coach

Magomed Ankalaev accused Alex Pereira of greasing in their UFC 313 fight after his coach pushed this narrative during one of his interviews with Ushatayka. Ankalaev teased the potential timeline for his rematch against Pereira along with asking the Brazilian to refrain from using "Vaseline" in it.

However, Pereira clapped back at Ankalaev recently, debunking his greasing allegations. The former light heavyweight champ appeared in an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, where he labeled these allegations as an "excuse" for failing to score a single takedown on him. Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, translated his Portuguese comments, which read:

"I absolutely didn't put nothing on my body. The way that his coach is putting on, this sounds to me like he's trying to make an excuse - looking for an excuse - to justify the fact that he trained a guy to take me down, but the guy got stuffed [on] 12 of his takedown attempts."

