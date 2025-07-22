"Chama, boom! left hook" - CEO reveals how Karate Combat champion honoured Alex Pereira with grand gesture 

The CEO of Karate Combat recently discussed how one of the organization's champions paid tribute to Alex Pereira by knocking out his opponent in a similar fashion.

Pereira and his coach Plinio Cruz, were present at Karate Combat 55 to support the former UFC two-division champion's sister Aline Pereira. Notably, Aline captured the vacant flyweight title by defeating Fani Peloumpi via unanimous decision on Saturday in Miami.

Following the event, KC's CEO Asim Zaidi spoke to Home of Fight and emphasized bantamweight champion Arturo Vergara's second-round knockout victory over Franck Mbassi in front of Pereira. Similar to 'Poatan,' Vergara used vicious strikes to hurt his opponent before the referee intervened to end the fight.

''So, we needed a break before the finals because the heavyweights are fighting back to back. So, we needed a break. So, I put the bantamweight champ in a catchweight fight. He fought tonight. And when he got him on the pit wall, he's hitting him. He looks to Alex Pereira and he goes, 'Chama, boom! left hook.' Finishes the guy. Unbelievable. It was left hook, elbow, left hook. Look, he said 'Chama' first and then finishing move of Alex Pereira. I mean, it's poetic. It was crazy.''

Check out Asim Zaidi's comments below (3:35):

As for the MMA scene, Pereira had an incredible 2024, successfully defending his light heavyweight title three times. As a result he won the MMA Fighter of the year award. However, earlier this year at UFC 313, the Brazilian lost his 205-pound belt to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision. The two are expected to meet in a rematch later this year.

Asim Zaidi talks about Alex Pereira's potential move to Karate Combat

In the aforementioned interview with Home of Fight, Asim Zaidi discussed the chances of Alex Pereira competing in Karate Combat in the future.

Zaidi asserted that Pereira can join the organization after he's done with the UFC. He also hinted at potential clash between the MMA superstar and former UFC fighter Robelis Despaigne:

''Alex Pereira said that he needs to fight in the pit before his career is over. And one day when he gets maybe triple champ one day in the UFC, we'll get him here in the pit to say goodbye. And I think you'll see something really cool from him. So, that's my dream match...Robelis Despaigne vs. Alex Pereira would be crazy right?...I don't think anybody can handle Alex Pereira. He's the man.'' [2:57]

