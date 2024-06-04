"Champ in the making for sure" - Fans expect great heights from teenage phenom Johan Ghazali ahead of ONE 167

Johan Ghazali's perfect mix of skills, demeanor, and crowd-friendly fighting style has projected him as the future face of Muay Thai. His first five fights in ONE Championship have confirmed this.

ONE Championship recently released Ghazali's fight highlights with Temirlan Bekmurzaev in October 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 36. During that bout, all the makings of a world champion were displayed.

The video was captioned with:

"Ready to RUMBLE 😤 Can 17-year-old striking phenom Johan Ghazali continue his winning streak when he squares off against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on June 7 at ONE 167? 👊 @johanghazali_"

In the video, the 17-year-old phenom manhandled his older Russian opponent with powerful strikes and multiple throws throughout the fight. Ghazali finally ended the fight in the second round with a knockout punch to collect his fourth consecutive win under the promotion.

At the moment, Ghazali has a 5-0 record with four knockouts, which is equivalent to an 80 percent finish rate. Fans are all-in for Johan Ghazali's continued rise to the ranks in ONE Championship

Because of his immaculate run so far in the world's largest martial arts organization, fans are expecting big things for the Rentap Muaythai Gym representative, as platform users @garyjohson1977, @reeneeshree, @amshasha, @we_sagat, and @uchitomeru commented under the video:

"JoJo is a champ in the making for sure"

"Hes done it before and he will do it again 🔥🔥🔥"

"Johan GHAZALI 🔥🔥🔥"

"Wow, he is young and fights with no fear"

"Ghazali is a beat"

The Malaysian-American rising star is set to face multi-time WMC world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai contest on June 7 at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7, during U.S. primetime.