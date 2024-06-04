WATCH: Teenage sensation Johan Ghazali's brutal mauling of Thai slugger Sor Jor Piek Uthai in Bangkok

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali's second match in ONE Championship was against Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai in May 2023 during the ONE Friday Fight 18 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A few highlights of that match were posted by the promotion recently on Instagram, with the caption saying:

"No mercy ⚡💥How would rate Johan Ghazali's chances of claiming his SIXTH straight win when he takes on Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @johanghazali_"

In the clip, 'Jojo' is seen catching Tai's kick and countering it with powerful punches. In another sequence, Ghazali also catches another of the Thai's kicks and knocks him off his feet through a sweep.

Eventually, the Malaysian-American rising star scored a third-round knockout victory to record his second straight knockout win under the world's largest martial arts organization. Before this win, Ghazali made quick work of Padetsuk Fairtex in his debut with a 16-second knockout in February 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 6.

Fans expect Johan Ghazali to extend his win streak against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

In a poll that ONE Championship created via Instagram Story, they asked fans who they thought would win in the flyweight Muay Thai clash between Ghazali and veteran contender Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

And fans are riding the hype train of Ghazali, as 73% of voters sided with him to score another victory. He also aims to extend his unbeaten streak to seven and potentially add another spectacular highlight reel knockout to his resume.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7, during U.S. primetime. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.