Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali emerges as an overwhelming favorite against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in fan vote

Fans are expecting another incredible performance from 17-year-old Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali in his upcoming fight against veteran contender Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on June 7 as part of the stacked ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent poll that the world's largest martial arts organization conducted ahead of the flyweight Muay Thai battle between the two athletes, Ghazali received massive backing from fans.

ONE Championship captioned their post with:

"Guaranteed BANGER 💥 Who will walk away with the win in the Muay Thai banger between Johan Ghazali and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo? 🤔 @johanghazali_ @nguyentranduy_nhat"

The result of the survey was in favor of 'Jojo,' with 73% of the fans siding with him to pick up another victory and continue his unbeaten run in ONE Championship. This is a testament to how his hype train has been growing in the combat sports community.

After all, Ghazali has been leaving a trail of destruction on his path by sweeping all five fights. Included on his hitlist are Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Samurai Seeopal, and Temirlan Bekmurzaev.

His latest victim was former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares, whom he knocked out in just 36 seconds in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17.

Johan Ghazali admits that he's jealous of his friends who are going out and having fun during this stage of their lives

At his current age, Ghazali was supposed to be enjoying his youth with different activities and his teenage life, but due to his pursuit of greatness, he devotes most of his time to training and honing his skills in the gym. He admits to being jealous at times.

But the Rentap Muaythai Gym is chasing a dream match with his idol, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, to test his skills against him.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.