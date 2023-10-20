"Champion inside and outside the ring" - Khamzat Chimaev poses alongside Belal Muhammad with the Palestine flag; fans react

Khamzat Chimaev is locked in to face Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 284, scheduled for Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev is an ardent advocate for the Palestinian cause and is well-known for speaking out on issues that impact the Islamic community. He is frequently seen wearing clothing with strong political messages.

Recently, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, initiated a coordinated attack in several Israeli border regions. Tragically, this resulted in the loss of nearly 1,000 Israeli civilian lives. In response to this incursion, the Israeli Defense Forces launched a military campaign aimed at combating these terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip region. However, in the midst of the tensions between the nations, 'Borz' has openly expressed his support for the controversial Islamic state.

Khamzat Chimaev recently posed with fellow Muslim UFC fighter Belal Muhammad, who is also vocal about his support for Palestine, holding a Palestinian flag.

Check out the photo below:

The photo elicited a diverse range of responses from fans.

Khamzat Chimaev inks new UFC contract ahead of UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev has recently secured a fresh agreement with the UFC, leading up to his showdown against Kamaru Usman. Chimaev has rapidly risen to prominence within the UFC, boasting an impressive six straight victories during his tenure with the organization. His rapid ascent in the sport has now led to an extension offer.

As reported by ESPN, Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, confirmed the signing of an extension to his existing contract last Tuesday. It's worth noting that 'Borz' had two fights remaining on his original contract before finalizing this new deal.

While the specific terms of Chimaev's contract extension have yet to be disclosed, it is widely anticipated that it will secure the Russian-born Swede's continued presence in the promotion for the foreseeable future.