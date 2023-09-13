Khamzat Chimaev vows to 'break the strongest man from Israel' in aggressive pro-Palestinian post censored by Instagram

Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for a middleweight clash against Paulo Costa at UFC 294, scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev is undoubtedly one of the most buzzworthy fighters in today's UFC lineup. Hailing from Chechnya but finding his MMA roots in Sweden, he's skyrocketed to superstardom within a remarkably short span.

'Borz' is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and openly champions it, often sporting attire that reflects this conflict.

Khamzat Chimaev made headlines when he posted a reel on his Instagram story about the Israel-Palestine conflict. In the reel, he expressed his desire to face the strongest Israeli alive:

"You are just guests of Palestine, respect them for giving you asylum. One day you will be expelled from Palestine, Inshallah. Give me the strongest man from Israel, I will break him.”

There were allegations that 'Borz' removed the post because of the controversy it generated. However, he has since clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that Instagram censored the content:

"I am didn’t delete blocked."

Jewish UFC fighter Natan Levy mocks Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev's critical stance on Israel's actions against Palestine has garnered attention, particularly from Jewish UFC fighter Natan Levy. Levy responded to Chimaev's comments about Israel and his challenge to face the strongest Israeli.

He responded to Chimaev's remarks on X, commenting on a post asking him to spar with the 29-year-old Swede:

"He deleted it. Guys don’t forget to hit the follow button so you can be a hater on all my posts. Thank You"

Natan Levy is a proud advocate for his homeland and never shies away from responding to critics. Last month, he challenged a social media detractor who supported white supremacist and holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. The invitation came after the individual defended Fuentes' anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

In a YouTube video, the 31-year-old Israeli fighter invited the individual to an MMA gym, where they competed in a two-round bout that Levy easily won. The heckler apologized after the second round.