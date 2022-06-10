"We both fight FOR Palestine" - Belal Muhammad responds to Khamzat Chimaev's earlier remarks

Belal Muhammad recently reacted to Khamzat Chimaev asking him not to bring the Palestinian flag to fights.

Muhammad has been actively seeking a fight fight against Chiamev and has called him out on several occasions. 'Borz' seemingly accepted the challenge. However, he gave one condition, that 'Remember the Name' should not bring the Palestinian flag to their fight.

Here's what Chimaev wrote in his recent post:

"I will fight you if you don't take the Palestinian flag into battle."

Muhammad is a proud Muslim fighter and so is Chimaev. He replied to the undefeated star that they will both fight for Palestine:

"Respect bro ..Il bring a flag for you too and we both fight FOR Palestine.. I can’t bring the flag down to battlefield anymore even if I wanted to. But…"

Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns in his last UFC fight. ''Borz' went to the judges' scorecards for the first time in his career during his back-and-forth war against 'Durinho' at UFC 273.

Muhammad, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win against Vicente Luque. Luque won the first fight between the duo at UFC 205 via first-round knockout. 'Remember the Name' avenged his loss with a dominant performance in the rematch in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in April.

Is Khamzat Chiamev vs. Belal Muhammad the fight to make next?

Both Chimaev and Muhammad have been campaigning for a title shot next. 'Borz' is currently 5-0 in the UFC and 11-0 in his professional career. His last two wins have come against ranked welterweight contenders Li Jingliang and Gilbert Burns.

Belal Muhammad is undefeated in his last eight UFC fights and has won seven of those. His other fight was a no-contest against Leon Edwards. The Englishman accidentally eye-poked Muhammad during that clash.

Chimaev sits at the No. 3 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings. Muhammad is the fifth-ranked fighter in the 170 lbs division. Both fighters have been looking to get a shot at the title against Kamaru Usman next.

Leon Edwards is set to take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title when the champion eventually makes his return. Hence, both Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad might have to bag another win to earn their shot. A fight between the duo is something that could very well be on the cards.

