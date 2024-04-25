“Champion for a reason” - Lito Adiwang says Smilla Sundell’s championship experience will be crucial against Natalia Diachkova

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang believes Smilla Sundell's championship experience will play a pivotal role in her ONE world title clash with Natalia Diachkova.

On Friday, May 3, 'The Hurricane' will return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, headlining a loaded ONE Fight Night 22 card on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event, she will put her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against a Russian knockout artist who beat every woman ONE Championship has thrown at her.

Speaking with ONE ahead of Sundell's latest world title defense, Adiwang believes that the 19-year-old teen phenom will once again show everyone why she is a world champion.

"The experience she has of defending her belt, her skill set is at such a different level right now. She’s a champion for a reason," Adiwang said.

When Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova step inside the ring, they will do so with matching 4-0 undefeated records in ONE Championship.

Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova have been smashing through the competition

Getting her start against Aussie striker Diandra Martin, Smilla Sundell immediately established herself as someone truly special. One fight later, she was a world champion, practically walking through Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan to claim the women's strawweight Muay Thai crown.

Since then, she's added victories over Milana Bjelogrlic and current ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

As Sundell has been dominated at the top, Natalia Diachkova has been working her way up the ladder, scoring four straight wins, including a series of sensational first-round knockouts against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino. She also added a unanimous decision victory over Hannah Brady.

After stacking bodies inside the Circle for the last year, can the 'Karelian Lynx' bag the biggest win of her combat sports career and dethrone Smilla Sundell in the process?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.