Smilla Sundell receives championship welcome from Rodtang and Stamp after ONE 156 triumph

Newly-crowned ONE Championship titleholder Smilla Sundell returned to the Fairtex gym with a warm welcome. The gym has a great history of champions, and now has even more gold to add to their illustrious timeline.

The 17-year-old Swedish fighter made history by becoming the youngest world champion in ONE history at ONE 156. In doing so, she got the better of Jackie Buntan across five rounds.

When Smilla Sundell returned to the Fairtex gym after her championship fight, she was greeted by Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex. The two Fairtex fighters supported Sundell throughout her training process.

[Photo credit: Smilla Sundell's Instagram story @smilla_fairtex] Sundell with Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang

Rodtang is an all-time great in Muay Thai with over 250 victories and is a current reigning ONE titleholder. Sundell and Rodtang sparred together to get the Swede ready for her ONE 156 title fight.

Stamp Fairtex also greeted the newly-crowned champion. Stamp is a former two-sport champion in ONE, having held titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. She also won a Grand Prix title in MMA last year.

Stamp Fairtex posted a photo on Instagram that showed her posing with Sundell. In the caption, she wrote:

"Welcome champion back to the gym!"

Smilla Sundell thanks Fairtex gym for the victory

Sundell walked away from ONE 156 having captured a world title against the high-quality American-Filipino striker Jackie Buntan. It was a closely-fought match, with Buntan winning the first two rounds. This forced Sundell to adjust her approach. The young Swede used her aggression and length more effectively to help her secure the last three frames and the world title.

For all the work that went into this fight, Sundell made sure to thank the Fairtex gym and coaching staff for this victory. She said on Instagram:

"Mr Wong, [Prem Busarabavonwongs], and the whole Fairtexteam WE DID IT. Thank you so much everyone for all the help and support it means everything to me!"

Fairtex gym managing director Prem Busarabavonwongs also uploaded a post on Instagram congratulating their new world champion. He said:

"Witnessing all your dedications, sacrifices , time and efforts you pour to the training made us somewhat confident about the game... However nobody knew how big was your fire inside... You have worked so hard to get here and at such a young age too. you just made history to be the youngest world champion at only 17. We celebrate. We party."

Smilla Sundell made history at ONE 156. With another title for the Fairtex gym, she joins an incredible lineage of great champions, such as Rodtang and Stamp. Sundell will likely be defending her ONE Championship title later in 2022.

