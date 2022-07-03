"Champs recognize champs" - Conor McGregor backs Israel Adesanya against Jared Cannonier in UFC 276 headliner

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to show his support for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 276.

Adesanya is set to take on Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 with the middleweight title on the line. Ahead of the clash, 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to ask fans to bet on Adesanya via the DraftKings Sportsbook app using the promo code 'CONOR'.

McGregor and 'The Last Stylebender' are both managed by the Paradigm Sports management group.

Here's what the Irish fighter wrote on his Instagram post:

"Champs recognize champs. I'm backing my @paradigmsports teammate @stylebender on @draftkings_sportsbook. You with me? Get yourself some free bets. Sign up with promo code CONOR. Link in bio. #DKPartner_"

Adesanya and McGregor are two of the biggest UFC superstars at the moment. The Irish fighter is rather less active than the middleweight king. His freak leg break at UFC 264 is also the reason behind the recent inactivity.

'The Last Stylebender', meanwhile, has made a name for himself since making his promotional debut back in 2018. His masterful striking is an entertaining style to watch. It's hard to miss him in action inside the octagon.

Israel Adesanya will look for his fifth title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya won the UFC middleweight title back in 2019. He earned a stunning second-round knockout win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. While he captured the interim title with a win against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236, this was his first taste of the undisputed crown.

A decision win against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 marked his first title defense. However, the champion was the subject of criticism for a rather actionless fight on that occasion.

Adesanya gave the fans a reminder of his quality in his next outing at UFC 253 against Paulo Costa. He dismantled 'Borrachinha' before eventually earning a second-round finish.

Two back-to-back rematch wins against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker marked the third and fourth title defenses of Israel Adesanya's reign as the UFC middleweight champion.

'The Last Stylebender' can further solidify his legacy as one of the greatest middleweights of all time with a win against 'The Killa Gorilla' at UFC 276. That being said, Jared Cannonier is a man on a mission as he looks to capitalize on the opportunity to challenge for the UFC title at the age of 38.

