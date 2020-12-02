Chan Sung Jung wants Zabit Magomedsharipov for his UFC return

After a loss to Brian Ortega earlier in the year, The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung is set to make his return to Octagon action. While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Chan Sung Jung admitted that he is eyeing a potential fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Chan Sung Jung's loss to Ortega was clearly the most challenging fight of the former's career, both mentally and physically. The Korean Zombie also added that he didn't suffer any injuries during the fight and started focusing on his future after returning home.

“It was honestly the most mentally challenging fight of my career. Physically, it was also very challenging, and my ego was struck down too. Luckily, I didn’t have any injuries. My two-week quarantine once I returned home to Korea made me very focused on the future.”- said Chan Sung Jung.

Since returning home to South Korea, The Korean Zombie has mostly focused on recovering from a collateral ligament tear that occurred during the preparation of his fight against T-City. However, Chan Sung Jung is now aiming to return in March or April next year and wants to fight the ever-dangerous Zabit.

“I want Zabit (Magomedsharipov). That’s the fight that’s going to get me closest to a title shot. More than that, I want to once again try to prove myself against one of the hottest fighters in the division and prove that I’m still capable of competing at the highest level. Of course, I would understand if he doesn’t want to fight me.”- Chan Sung Jung.

What can we expect from a potential Chan Sung Jung vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov bout?

Chan Sung Jung has made it quite clear that he wants a return in March or April of 2021. A fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov also makes sense at the moment, given Dana White recently claimed that Yair Rodriguez wouldn't be fighting anytime soon. El Pantera was set to face Zabit; however, pulled out of the fight this year.

The Korean Zombie vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov is likely to be a certified banger and could easily headline any UFC event in 2021. A five-round fight between the two featherweights should be a treat for the fans.