  • "Could've been the best in the world" - Henry Cejudo shares candid take on Michael Chandler's UFC career

"Could've been the best in the world" - Henry Cejudo shares candid take on Michael Chandler's UFC career

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 14, 2025 05:36 GMT
Henry Cejudo (left) discusses Michael Chandler
Henry Cejudo (left) discusses Michael Chandler's (right) performances in the octagon. [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Chandler recently lost to Paddy Pimblett via TKO in the co-main event of UFC 314. Following this defeat, Chandler's performance garnered widespread attention, including comments from former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

With this loss to 'The Baddy,' Chandler extended his losing streak to three fights, having previously fallen to Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' reflected on the former Bellator lightweight champion's struggles to return to the win column in the UFC.

He said:

"I get it man... I'm 0-3 now, I'm sorry. So, I get it [Michael] Chandler, I get it but damn that's five [5 losses] like, yeah, he probably has one more and just consider retirement, that's a lot of beatings man. I think Chandler could've been the best in the world. And, I even told this to him, he's too much of a crowd-pleaser and that has really bit him in the a**."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Michael Chandler below:

Renato Moicano takes a dig at Michael Chandler following UFC 314, teases potential clash against 'Iron'

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano was on an impressive four-fight win streak before losing to champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. The Brazilian is known for his unapologetic criticism of fellow competitors.

After Michael Chandler was dominated by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, Moicano seized the opportunity to tease 'Iron'. In a post on his X account, Moicano suggested that the UFC either match him up against Chandler or place the American fighter in an unemployment program.

He wrote:

"Or ufc makes Moicano vs Chandler or they should put him in a Unemployment program!!! Send him 2, 3 years to well fair and forget!!! #ufc314"

Check out Renato Moicano's post below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
