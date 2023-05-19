Chantelle Cameron recently opened up about the challenges she faced while trying to get a regular 9-5 job and recalled a funny story about getting fired from retailing chain Tesco.

As the undisputed light welterweight champion, Cameron is Britain's first female undisputed champion. 'Il Capo' is set to defend her light welterweight title against the undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor this weekend at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The undefeated 31-year-old is currently on an impressive 17-fight win streak and will look to extend that on May 20.

In a recent interview with Michelle Joy Phelps on Behind The Gloves, Chantelle Cameron discussed potential alternate career options and recalled her unsuccessful attempts to get a regular job through online employment portals. When asked what career she'd want to pursue other than boxing, she stated:

"I've always wanted to be a P.E. teacher. I used to be on one of them websites trying to get a job, 9-5. I did it for a bit but no one was giving me an interview, so I couldn't work. No one got back to me."

Chantelle Cameron further shared a story about getting sacked from Tesco, saying:

"I got sacked from Tesco. For nicking the chickens. No, I did get sacked from Tesco, so I'm not very employable... That's why I have to fight like f**k."

Catch Chantelle Cameron's comments below (5:45):

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: 'Il Capo' wants to spoil 'KT's homecoming party

Chantelle Cameron is confident of securing a victory against Katie Taylor on her opponent's home turf and successfully defending her four light welterweight titles. While Cameron will have the crowd against her, she recently discussed the positives of fighting Taylor in her first bout in Dublin since February 2016.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Brit spoke about her mindset going into her upcoming title defense and predicted spoiling her counterpart's homecoming:

"I've got no pressure on me, whereas Katie has got all the pressure on her, they are all there to see her... It's all about Katie's homecoming and I'm going to shock a lot of people by ruining that homecoming."

She added:

"I'm too big and busy for her. Katie is very fast, good boxer and skilful but when it gets to fighting on the inside, she falls apart. I'm good working on the inside and I'm bigger. I've also got a high work rate and for this fight, I've prepared harder than any other fight."

