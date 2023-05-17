"The sport of boxing is indebted to you forever!" - Conor McGregor hails Katie Taylor ahead of her upcoming title clash against Chantelle Cameron

Conor McGregor has always shown staunch pride in his Irish nationality. He has also been foremost in his support of combat sports athletes from Ireland.

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor has enjoyed McGregor's constant praise over the years. Taylor has held all four - WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO - major lightweight titles and The Ring and is set to challenge for the undisputed light-welterweight titles currently held by Chantelle Cameron.

Ahead of their blockbuster matchup in 3Arena, Dublin, Conor McGregor offered his support and sang Taylor's praises.

He said:

“Katie’s a superwoman, you know. For God and for country, and that’s what she is. And she stands by her beliefs. You know, she called her shot and I always will back Katie, all the way.”

McGregor also described the impact 'KT' has had on his country and the sport of boxing in his tweet. He wrote:

"For God and for Country [flag of Ireland emoji] [folded hands emoji] @KatieTaylor! Our Champion called her shot AND BROUGHT BIG TIME BOXING BACK TO THE CAPITAL! You are a credit to the nation of Ireland and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go @KatieTaylor! With you all the way! Proud to back you with @TidlSport [red heart emoji] [flag of Ireland emoji] [crown emoji]"

Check out his tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA For God and for Country @KatieTaylor ! Our Champion called her shot AND BROUGHT BIG TIME BOXING BACK TO THE CAPITAL! You are a credit to the nation of Ireland and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go @KatieTaylor ! With you all the way! Proud to back you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… For God and for Country 🇮🇪🙏 @KatieTaylor! Our Champion called her shot AND BROUGHT BIG TIME BOXING BACK TO THE CAPITAL! You are a credit to the nation of Ireland and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go @KatieTaylor! With you all the way! Proud to back you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/C3AunaCJQA

Conor McGregor offers 21 exclusive 'G Cash' seats to Katie Taylor's fight against Chantelle Cameron

Conor McGregor has been more amped than anyone for Katie Taylor's upcoming blockbuster clash against Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed light-welterweight titles.

McGregor is closely associated with promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing who have put together the homecoming matchup for Taylor. McGregor took to Twitter to announce that he is in possession of 22 tickets to the fight, the exclusive 'G Cash' seats.

'The Notorious' announced that he will be giving 21 tickets away and it will present fans the unique opportunity of enjoying the fight card alongside him.

He wrote:

"But first I want to announce that I have 22 tickets to the fight itself, in the exclusive “G Cash” seats. I only need one seat myself. So 21. Join the G Cash team if you wish to see and support our Katie fight in these prestigious seats. Hit me up. And only of course if you can personally contact me. A G cash. Have a seat."

Check out his tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA What’s the story folks I’ve a couple of mega Katie Taylor announcements coming all this week, for our Katies fight! Multiple days back to back! But first I want to announce that I have 22 tickets to the fight itself, in the exclusive “G Cash” seats. I only need one seat myself.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What’s the story folks I’ve a couple of mega Katie Taylor announcements coming all this week, for our Katies fight! Multiple days back to back! But first I want to announce that I have 22 tickets to the fight itself, in the exclusive “G Cash” seats. I only need one seat myself.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes