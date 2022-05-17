"MONSTERS!!!" - Chatri Sityodtong marvels at the Ruotolo Brothers' skills prior to ONE 157

The Ruotolo brothers Kade and Tye will be making their ONE Championship grappling debuts at ONE 157. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently took to Instagram to marvel at their skills prior to ONE 157.

"The Ruotolo brothers have been at it since day ONE ☝️ Catch Kade and Tye make their highly anticipated submission grappling debut in the ONE Circle THIS FRIDAY 🥋"

Kade and Tye Ruotolo were once considered prodigies as they started grappling at a very young age. They started out training Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the tender age of three years old. They are both now 19 years old with multiple championships under their belt in kids and adult competitions.

They will now be competing on one of the biggest stages in all of combat sports at ONE 157. They will be taking on some of the best grapplers that ONE has to offer in Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki. Kade and Tye have the chance to be superstars under the ONE Championship banner, and their journey to stardom starts on May 20th at ONE 157.

Will the Ruotolo brothers bring out the buggy choke?

The Ruotolo Brothers are known for their infamous buggy choke that has caught on like wildfire over the last couple of years in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions, as well as MMA of late. There are different variations to this submission and the Ruotolo Brothers have their own way of setting it up as well.

This is a unique submission that is very rare to see someone attempt, let alone successfully put it off. Kade and Tye have perfected it to the point where it is like second nature for them to throw it up once their opponent settles into side control.

Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki are very seasoned grapplers so it will be interesting to see how Kade and Tye fare in their respected matches. Both Tonon and Aoki should be wise to the youngster's new tricks, but their unorthodox and flashy style of grappling could cause problems for the veterans.

This could be one of the most anticipated ONE grappling matches of the year and fans can expect all four competitors to deliver live on May 20th at ONE 157.

Edited by C. Naik