"Been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life" - Charles Johnson not impressed by Muhammad Mokaev posing with a machine gun ahead of UFC London showdown

Charles Johnson reacted to upcoming opponent Muhammad Mokaev posting an image with a gun on his social media.

Mokaev posted the picture and had a message for Johnson ahead of their fight at UFC London later this month. The undefeated flyweight contender had this to say in his Twitter post:

"See you in London Charles Johnson🥇🇬🇧 8 days to go! #TeamMokaev #UFC."

While it might seem like a warning or threat to Charles Johnson, 'InnerG' wasn't at all agitated by Mokaev's message to him. He claimed to have grown up in more troubled areas than his opponent. Johnson replied:

"You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev. Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy 😤🫠".

'The Punisher' took note of Johnson's comments and replied that he was born in Dagestan and grew up in Manchester. Both places, he claimed, are a lot more dangerous than where Johnson has grown up. The back-and-forth continued between the two.

Check out the tweets below:

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

Don’t get too emotional about this picture you getting smashed Saturday night, I’ve gone past 30 guys like you and you ain’t different to rest of them! Charles "InnerG" Johnson @InnerGmma 🫠



@ufc @MMAWeeklycom @bisping @arielhelwani You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy 😤🫠@ufc @MMAWeeklycom @bisping @arielhelwani https://t.co/CVI5VemKjU I born in Dagestan and grew up in Manchester these 2 places can’t be compared to your Lou or whateverDon’t get too emotional about this picture you getting smashed Saturday night, I’ve gone past 30 guys like you and you ain’t different to rest of them! twitter.com/innergmma/stat… I born in Dagestan and grew up in Manchester these 2 places can’t be compared to your Lou or whateverDon’t get too emotional about this picture you getting smashed Saturday night, I’ve gone past 30 guys like you and you ain’t different to rest of them! twitter.com/innergmma/stat…

Charles "InnerG" Johnson @InnerGmma



Keep that same energy when u see me kid I’m really from that shit. You been groomed since u was 12 to play in a cage where a ref can save you if shit get outta control. This how i know you and yo team goofies. Gunplay ain’t a joke. Real ones would neverKeep that same energy when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev I’m really from that shit. You been groomed since u was 12 to play in a cage where a ref can save you if shit get outta control. This how i know you and yo team goofies. Gunplay ain’t a joke. Real ones would neverKeep that same energy when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev https://t.co/GtwI0agilK

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

Googling images, chill out bro! Charles "InnerG" Johnson @InnerGmma



Keep that same energy when u see me kid I’m really from that shit. You been groomed since u was 12 to play in a cage where a ref can save you if shit get outta control. This how i know you and yo team goofies. Gunplay ain’t a joke. Real ones would neverKeep that same energy when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev I’m really from that shit. You been groomed since u was 12 to play in a cage where a ref can save you if shit get outta control. This how i know you and yo team goofies. Gunplay ain’t a joke. Real ones would neverKeep that same energy when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev https://t.co/GtwI0agilK Still crying , ffsGoogling images, chill out bro! twitter.com/innergmma/stat… Still crying , ffs 😂 Googling images, chill out bro! twitter.com/innergmma/stat…

UFC light heavyweight fighter Jamahal Hill also chimed in on the debate. He didn't appreciate Johnson's words.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Charles "InnerG" Johnson @InnerGmma 🫠



@ufc @MMAWeeklycom @bisping @arielhelwani You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy 😤🫠@ufc @MMAWeeklycom @bisping @arielhelwani https://t.co/CVI5VemKjU Yo this the sign of a real goofy!!! Lil bro making his ufc debut living in the same environment he fighting to escape and shit like this not taken lightly!! Y’all need to keep this shit about business cuz where some of us from mfs die trying to act like they active like that!!! twitter.com/innergmma/stat… Yo this the sign of a real goofy!!! Lil bro making his ufc debut living in the same environment he fighting to escape and shit like this not taken lightly!! Y’all need to keep this shit about business cuz where some of us from mfs die trying to act like they active like that!!! twitter.com/innergmma/stat…

Charles Johnson makes his UFC debut against Muhammad Mokaev

Charles Johnson, a former LFA flyweight champion, is coming off a win against Carlos Mota Tizil at LFA 122: Johnson vs. Mota. It was a back-and-forth affair where Mota showed a lot of heart and skill but Johnson eventually got the win.

The 31-year-old currently has a professional record of 11-2 and will finally make his UFC debut. He will take on a tough opponent in Muhammad Mokaev in his next fight.

Mokaev, meanwhile, currently possesses an undefeated professional record of 7-0. The 21-year-old made his organizational debut against Cody Durden at the last UFC London event. He earned a first-round submission win to put the rest of the 125lbs division on notice.

Yet another win of the same caliber will further raise Muhammad Mokaev's stock in the flyweight division. That said, Johnson would want to make his own mark and maximize the opportunity to make his UFC debut against a prospect like Mokaev.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far