"Been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life" - Charles Johnson not impressed by Muhammad Mokaev posing with a machine gun ahead of UFC London showdown

Charles Johnson reacted to upcoming opponent Muhammad Mokaev posting an image with a gun on his social media.
Mokaev posted the picture and had a message for Johnson ahead of their fight at UFC London later this month. The undefeated flyweight contender had this to say in his Twitter post:
"See you in London Charles Johnson🥇🇬🇧 8 days to go! #TeamMokaev #UFC."
While it might seem like a warning or threat to Charles Johnson, 'InnerG' wasn't at all agitated by Mokaev's message to him. He claimed to have grown up in more troubled areas than his opponent. Johnson replied:
"You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev. Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy 😤🫠".
'The Punisher' took note of Johnson's comments and replied that he was born in Dagestan and grew up in Manchester. Both places, he claimed, are a lot more dangerous than where Johnson has grown up. The back-and-forth continued between the two.
Check out the tweets below:
UFC light heavyweight fighter Jamahal Hill also chimed in on the debate. He didn't appreciate Johnson's words.
Charles Johnson makes his UFC debut against Muhammad Mokaev
Charles Johnson, a former LFA flyweight champion, is coming off a win against Carlos Mota Tizil at LFA 122: Johnson vs. Mota. It was a back-and-forth affair where Mota showed a lot of heart and skill but Johnson eventually got the win.
The 31-year-old currently has a professional record of 11-2 and will finally make his UFC debut. He will take on a tough opponent in Muhammad Mokaev in his next fight.
Mokaev, meanwhile, currently possesses an undefeated professional record of 7-0. The 21-year-old made his organizational debut against Cody Durden at the last UFC London event. He earned a first-round submission win to put the rest of the 125lbs division on notice.
Yet another win of the same caliber will further raise Muhammad Mokaev's stock in the flyweight division. That said, Johnson would want to make his own mark and maximize the opportunity to make his UFC debut against a prospect like Mokaev.