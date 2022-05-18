"The UFC is not to blame" - Charles Oliveira addresses his historic weight-miss fiasco before UFC 274

Charles Oliveira has cleared the air surrounding his failure to make weight ahead of his recent lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Despite winning the fight, Oliveira was stripped of the title because he missed the 155-pound limit on the scale by half-a-pound.

There was controversy surrounding the weighing scale, with several fighters competing on the card, including Oliveira, claiming that a behind-the-scenes scale was malfunctioning. In a recent interview with Canal Encarada, Oliveira said that the UFC isn't to blame for the incident.

He pointed out that the athletic commission was responsible for conducting the weigh-ins and it was their responsibility to ensure that the scales weren't tampered with.

'Do Bronx' also confirmed that when he weighed in on the scale the night before the official weigh-ins took place, he made the limit. However, it seems the scale was off the mark owing to some adjustemnets made to it.

"I think the UFC is not to blame. I think it is actually the athletic commission which is responsible for weigh-ins, right? I hit the weight on Thursday on the UFC scale. So that scale was changed, was removed, right?" [Translation courtesy - Brazilian MMA Legends]

Islam Makhachev vows to beat Charles Oliveira in his own game

Islam Makhachev wants to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant title and claims he'll prove that the Brazilian's highly-rated grappling skills will be ineffective against him.

To prove his point, the Dagestani fighter told ESPN MMA that he'll try to finish the 33-year-old on the ground in a potential scrap down the line.

"I'm going to beat Charles. And everybody is going to understand [what would've happened if he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov]. Honestly, I believe I can finish this guy, and I really want to finish him in the grappling, in his area. I know I can do this."

Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight winning streak inside the octagon, while Oliveira has won 11 consecutively. They are arguably the two best fighters in the lightweight division and a potential title clash between the pair is bound to get fight fans excited.

