"Remember how savagely McGregor handled the Brazilian crowd" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira's advice to Conor McGregor about fighting in Brazil

Charles Oliveira seems keen on a future fight with Conor McGregor in his native country.

Speaking with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Oliveira discussed how a clash down the line versus the former champion in Brazil is something of a focus for him.

When asked how he thinks the Brazilian crowd would welcome McGregor, Charles Oliveira said:

"Well, I'd advise him to take very good care what words he uses, especially when referring to me."

Watch the interview excerpt/video below:

Fans took to the comments section in droves to offer their take on what would be a highly hyped-up collision at lightweight.

Some brought up the Irish superstar's familiarity with the hostile Brazilian crowd. Referring to the time when McGregor fought Aldo and the buildup to the fight, a YouTube user called JIT-NOR said:

"We remember how savagely McGregor handled the Brazilian crowd at the press conference."

Some were almost shook up, a YouTube user called Tony Elsayed said:

"The way he said 'he should watch what he says about me while in brasil' with that sadistic smile was terrifying lol. this man probably has some riders in the favelas ready to risk it all for him" [sic]

Fan reactions to Oliveira's threat to McGregor

Some took the opportunity to simply sing the praises of a fighter that they highly admire, like YouTube user A M who said:

"The most exciting fighter in the ufc currently. Well rounded, zero weaknesses, heart, dangerous ground game and hands and ALWAYS goes for the finish! Big fan Charles"

Some pointed out how that possible prizefight being set up would not be according to the rules of meritocracy.

"Gotta love being on a losing streak and still be able to get a title shot"

Mixed Fan reactions to a potential Oliveira-McGregor matchup

Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor...?

Charles Oliveira is riding an eleven-fight win streak into the clash for the vacant lightweight title against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in October.

'Notorious' is looking to get out of a different kind of streak. McGregor lost in consecutive clashes to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264, respectively.

The Irishman doesn't deserve to fight for the belt right away. Many contenders like Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, and Rafael Fiziev are already standing in lin. However, given McGregor's mass appeal and the ability to sell fights- the UFC just might decide to give him a title-shot straightaway to milk its cash-cow.

