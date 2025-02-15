  • home icon
Charles Oliveira is asked by fan if he is "still dating Ice Spice," 'Do Bronx' responds

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:10 GMT
Fans ask Charles Oliviera (right) about Ice Spice (left) once more [Image courtesy: @icespice and @charlesdobronxs on Instagram]
Charles Oliviera (right) comments on rumored relationship with Ice Spice (left). [Images courtesy: @icespice and @charlesdobronxs on Instagram]

Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion and one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport right now, holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history. The Brazilian recently addressed online rumors suggesting he's dating American rapper Ice Spice.

Ice Spice, the rising rap sensation from New York City, has gained widespread recognition for her distinct flow and viral hits in recent years. The dating rumors between her and Oliveira first surfaced after the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she mentioned the Bronx, her neighborhood, in her Best New Artist acceptance speech. Fans playfully misinterpreted this as a reference to ‘do Bronx', sparking speculation.

Moreover, numerous fan edits were posted online, combining the rapper's acceptance speech and Oliveira's highlights.

Check out one of the fan edits below:

The topic resurfaced once more on Valentine’s Day when 'do Bronx' tweeted a message wishing his fans. A fan commented, asking:

"Are you still dating Ice Spice?"

Oliveira replied:

"Never did"

Check out Charles Oliveira's response to the fan's question below:

Charles Oliveira addresses International Fight Week post and potential title fight

A week before UFC 312, Charles Oliveira got fans talking when he posted about International Fight Week on Instagram, sparking speculation about his next move.

During a fighter Q&A hosted by Daniel Cormier, a fan asked Oliveira if he was targeting a fight with Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria and how he plans to beat Makhachev if they run it back. The former lightweight champion replied:

"Thanks for the love! Oh, listen, there's something I'm manifesting. I'm just thinking, that's what I'm thinking. It's a great day to fight, and wherever it is, bring it on. Is it Islam? Is it Max? It doesn’t matter. I think it would be great. I want that title, I want that belt. Bring it on, Islam, Max, let’s make it happen!"
Check out Charles Oliviera's comments below (12:24):

youtube-cover

