Charles Oliveira is asked by fan if he is "still dating Ice Spice," 'Do Bronx' responds

Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion and one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport right now, holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history. The Brazilian recently addressed online rumors suggesting he's dating American rapper Ice Spice.

Ad

Ice Spice, the rising rap sensation from New York City, has gained widespread recognition for her distinct flow and viral hits in recent years. The dating rumors between her and Oliveira first surfaced after the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she mentioned the Bronx, her neighborhood, in her Best New Artist acceptance speech. Fans playfully misinterpreted this as a reference to ‘do Bronx', sparking speculation.

Moreover, numerous fan edits were posted online, combining the rapper's acceptance speech and Oliveira's highlights.

Ad

Trending

Check out one of the fan edits below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The topic resurfaced once more on Valentine’s Day when 'do Bronx' tweeted a message wishing his fans. A fan commented, asking:

"Are you still dating Ice Spice?"

Oliveira replied:

"Never did"

Check out Charles Oliveira's response to the fan's question below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charles Oliveira addresses International Fight Week post and potential title fight

A week before UFC 312, Charles Oliveira got fans talking when he posted about International Fight Week on Instagram, sparking speculation about his next move.

During a fighter Q&A hosted by Daniel Cormier, a fan asked Oliveira if he was targeting a fight with Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria and how he plans to beat Makhachev if they run it back. The former lightweight champion replied:

Ad

"Thanks for the love! Oh, listen, there's something I'm manifesting. I'm just thinking, that's what I'm thinking. It's a great day to fight, and wherever it is, bring it on. Is it Islam? Is it Max? It doesn’t matter. I think it would be great. I want that title, I want that belt. Bring it on, Islam, Max, let’s make it happen!"

Ad

Check out Charles Oliviera's comments below (12:24):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.