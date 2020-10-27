Charles Oliveira lobbies for UFC Lightweight title shot after Khabib's retirement

It is somewhat surprising that the UFC has overlooked Charles Oliveira as a legitimate title contender after his recent performances inside the Octagon. Miffed by the treatment, the UFC lightweight contender has decided to claim what he believes is rightfully his by calling for a title shot following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

Charles Oliveira said that "he's ready" for a crack at the 155lbs title.

Currently, the #6 ranked lightweight boasts of an incredible record inside the Octagon. Charles Oliveira is on a seven-fight winning streak with all seven wins coming via stoppage. Oliveira has a 29-8, 1 NC record in MMA including a 17-8, 1 NC record in the UFC.

The fighter is known for his beautiful ground game but he is equally adept and dangerous with his striking. Despite having such a stellar record, the UFC hasn't yet projected him as a title contender in the lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira tells the UFC matchmakers that he's ready for a title shot

With Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement following the win over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254, the lightweight title is now technically vacant. The promotion even teased a picture featuring the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler as fighters in the title picture at 155lbs but Oliveira was missing from the list.

The fighter then made sure he made his feelings known about the omission.

Replying to the post from the UFC on Instagram, Oliveira demanded to know why he wasn’t mentioned in the list.

@seanshelby @danawhite And I ? I’m ready. I come from seven victories in a row and only Poirier and I are coming from the victory of all these fighters who posted. I am ready, I deserve a chance, you will not regret it.

While Charles Oliveira called for a shot at the lightweight title, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to claim that the prolific Brazilian will be fighting #11 ranked lightweight veteran Beneil Dariush instead.

Dariush is on an impressive five-fight win streak inside the Octagon and four out of those five wins came via stoppage which means he'd be an interesting opponent for Charles Oliveira.

It makes sense to book a fight between Oliveira and Dariush and then push the winner into the title conversation at lightweight.