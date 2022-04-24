'Justin Gaethje coming up with a lot of bullsh*t' - Charles Oliveira believes 'The Highlight' is trying to win mind games with his striking comments 

Charles Oliveira believes Justin Gaethje is trying to play mind games with him by claiming that the best chance he has of beating 'Do Bronx' in their upcoming title clash is by outstriking him on the feet. The pair are set to collide in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7.

Charles Oliveira is due to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7.



Charles Oliveira is due to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7.

In a recent interview with Brazilian media outlet Olhar da Luta, Charles Oliveira made light of Justin Gaethje's comments about his striking. According to him, Gaethje is trying to get inside his head and convince him to fight a certain way that suits his game plan.

Oliveira, however, claims he's wise to the American's intentions and will be prepared for both striking and grappling exchanges during the fight.

"Justin Gaethje is coming up with a lot of bullsh*t. I think that's what he's trying to do, to win the mind game. But that makes no difference to me. I learned that we have two ears to listen but we also have to let it out... If he thinks he can beat me in a standing fight, he can try to knock me out. If he thinks he's a better wrestler than me, he can take me down too." (Translation courtesy - MMA Clips Brazil on YouTube)

In an interview with ESPN last year, Gaethje said he would be looking to cause maximum damage to Oliveira on the feet as that's where he's better than his counterpart. Gaethje feels that the Brazilian will try to take the fight to the ground as he is likely to be outstruck in the stand-up exchanges.

Having said that, 'The Highlight' also hailed Oliveira's striking prowess and claimed that if his striking isn't way better than the champion's on the night, he'll be in deep trouble.

Charles Oliveira explains why he feels he's currently 'a step above' the entire lightweight division

Charles Oliveira is one of the most experienced fighters in the lightweight division. Having seen both the highs and lows of a professional athlete's career, Oliveira claims nothing fazes him anymore. He explained that he used to be very nervous ahead of fights in the past, but he doesn't feel that way anymore.

According to 'Do Bronx', his vast experience of having competed several times inside the octagon apparently gives him an edge over his opponents in terms of mentality, physicality, as well as spirituality. That's why he feels that he's currently a step above the entire 155lbs division.

"I think today I'm a step above the lightweight division. Mentally, physically, and spiritually. I'm not nervous anymore," Oliveira said.

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson Only 20 days until #UFC274 !!Charles Oliveira vs Justin GaethjeRose Namajunas vs Carla EsparzaMichael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson Only 20 days until #UFC274!!🏆 Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza💥 Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson https://t.co/tvfgn5hc2G

