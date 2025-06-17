Charles Oliveira comes clean on being a Pokémon fan while naming favorite species: "I started putting them together"

Charles Oliveira is an avid Pokémon fan as evidenced by the collection at his house. In addition, Oliveira named his favorite kind while discussing his love for the Japanese franchise.

The 'Full Violence' team recently met Oliveira ahead of UFC 317 and posted a YouTube video, giving a tour of the former lightweight champion's house in Guarujá, Brazil. During their interaction, Oliveira displayed his Pokémon collectibles, saying:

''Since I was little, I always watched this and stuff. Dude, it’s cool. Then I started collecting and putting them together, and then I started pumping and getting them.''

When asked if he had any favorite Pokémon, Oliveira named ''Pikachu'', who is widely recognized as the face of the franchise.

''Dude, I think everyone is going to say, it's Pikachu, right? It has to be''

Similar to his passion for Pokémon, Oliveira enjoys collecting UFC bonus checks. He has the most post-fight bonuses (20) in the history of the promotion. The 35-year-old will attempt to add another post-fight bonus to his resume by becoming a two-time lightweight champion in UFC 317's highly anticipated main event against Ilia Topuria for the vacant 155-pound title. The pay-per-view card will take place on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While the lightweight division is stacked with top contenders, Oliveira broke into the title picture with a dominant performance in his rematch against Michael Chandler at UFC 309, winning by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Topuria is coming off with a lot of confidence, owing to his devastating knockout power. He vacated his featherweight belt earlier this year and moved up to pursue his dreams of becoming a double champion.

Charles Oliveira opens up about almost purchasing a tiger

In the aforementioned YouTube video, Charles Oliveira recalled the time he considered getting a tiger on his farm. However, he did not since the animal require proper care, and the Brazilian's time away from home also played an important factor.

''You can’t have them here. Some time ago, I had everything built in the farm to be able to have them, but man, they eat a lot. I made the stuff to be able to have them, but man, there’s no way you can have it. Like, I’m not around much, you know? I’d have to leave them to the responsibility of my parents, so I can’t. Over there in the farm you have llamas, ostriches, horses, game, all kinds of animals'."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (15:13):

